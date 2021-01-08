Ever wondered what’s the deal with casual relationships and why so many people seek it? Well, to begin with, casual relationships are a blessing for those who aren’t looking for a serious relationship. They’re the only saving grace for those who don’t wish to commit to a relationship and if you’re lucky enough, you’d find the right partner who wouldn’t want to commit to just you either. As kids most of us are conditioned to believe that we have born to have a marriage, a family of our own and that’s the ultimate goal in life. However, we grow up only to realize that finding a life partner not the only important thing in life.

While there are a whole lot of people who want to stay in one relationship and make it work, there are others who want to keep it casual for as long as they can. And it’s their choice. However, most casual relationships can get messy when one of the two persons involved in it want to be exclusively dating. That’s where things start to get complicated. If you are in a casual relationship and wish to avoid this scenario in the future, here are 5 boundaries you need to set with your partner.

Be Clear

Communication is of utmost importance to have clarity in any kind of relationship. If you are in a casual relationship or plan to be in one, you gotta open up and be clear about what you want and what you don’t want from the person.

Don’t Involve Your Friends

Meeting each other’s friends is a strict no-no. You only introduce your partner to your friends when you want their approval for your partner. But in this scenario, involving friends can be dicey because this isn’t a serious relationship, to begin with. You’re both casually dating, hooking up and you should keep it like that to avoid the mess that could follow later.

Don’t Read Between the Lines

Very important. Don’t read between the lines when they stay back after a casual hook-up session wondering if they like spending time with you or want to be emotionally involved with you. For all that you know, they could be exhausted after the sex and that’s the only reason they chose to stay back.

Practice Emotional Detachment

When you say you’re keeping it casual, it means that neither of you are emotionally involved with each other. It’s all about having some fun, that’s it. So, if you’re having any personal issues, better discuss it with your best friend than your casual buddy.

Have an Open Mind

Be open to things when you’re in a casual relationship. The fact that they’re not exclusively dating just you and vice versa. Casual relationships are all about being in your own space and doing your own things, without having the other person involved.

