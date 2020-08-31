PCOS or Polycystic ovarian syndrome is one of the most common lifestyle disorders in women today. Some of the most common effects of PCOS include irregular periods, obesity, enlarged ovaries, infertility and more. One of the most important aspects that is also affected by PCOS is sex life. A lot of women lose interest in sex at a very early age due to the hormonal disorder, PCOS. In this article, let’s take a look at how can PCOS affect your sex life and orgasms and what are the causes of it. How does PCOS affect your sex life and orgasms? Let's discuss! Young Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Have Higher Risk of Heart Disease.

Low Sexual Satisfaction

Reports suggest that the bodies of women who have PCOS produce androgen hormones which are the main cause of low sexual satisfaction. Researches have also proven that although women with PCOS may have a strong urge to have sex, it is just harder for them to enjoy it. This means that it becomes too hard for them to orgasm.

Not Willing to Have Sex

A lot of times, the hormonal imbalance can lead to a woman not willing to have sex at all. Women with PCOS may also feel a little less interested in having sex. They might just not be in the mood to have sex, ever!

Low Self-Esteem Issues

Given that PCOS brings with itself unwanted hair growth and weight gain, it is unlikely that women may feel too confident about their body. This can lead to low self-esteem and body image issues, which in turn, can also make them less confident in bed.

Other Effects of PCOS include:

Stress

Anxiety

Emotional imbalance

Menstrual symptoms

Acne

Can PCOS be Treated?

Since PCOS is a lifestyle disorder, one has to change their lifestyle completely to see fruitful results. While a lot of women have been cured of PCOS, there have also been cases where the issue has always persisted despite trying all means to curb it. Some of the most common and natural ways to treat PCOS include:

Avoiding sugar and carbs

Eating green leafy vegetables

Switch to coconut and olive oil

Workout regularly

Avoid stress

Get enough sleep

