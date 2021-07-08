Ruster Keaton aka Savio Gomes has published his 6th title Covid Knights with First Step Publishing. Covid Knights is a tale of courage and despair, the future and the past.

Covid Knights is a documentary based on the personal witness accounts of Ruster Keaton. Keaton encountered some of humanities’ most dangerous criminals and relates the events that follow. He observed these events, recording the tiniest detail of what he saw at the time. This book does not foretell the future. It simply records events at a point of time in the future, one particular year in the future. Commander Rulik is a simple man, now retired and wanting to get rich, rather quickly. In his innocence, Rulik takes on board a team of bloodthirsty professional killers including The Cossack Baker. Rulik chose a risky approach, but one that he considered having a greater chance of success than The Bookseller during Covid 19 days. It is a tale of both courage and despair. It is a tale of both, moral and immoral people. It is a Russian story, a story of courage amidst misery and violence. Covid Knights give a unique insight into the criminal minds of the 22nd century in the Royal Russian Federation. Astonishing twists leap out of the pages at the reader with the ferocity of a predator story.

Apart from Covid Knights Savio has published the following books with First Step Publishing

2168 - Darkness,

No Past,

Tall Shot Stories,

Practical Management Consultancy, and

Essays in Economics

All of the above titles are available globally with First Step Publishing's Global distribution setup which caters to 35 countries.

About the Author

Savio is a financial advisor who has worked in the finance field on projects in over 27 cities in India, also in Armenia, UK, Australia, USA, Kuwait, Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kenya. Savio lives in Kuwait.

