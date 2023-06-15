Remote workers are moving away from mundane offices and windowless boardrooms in favour of bright workspaces. Some businesses let you work in various time zones or even different hemispheres, which adds to the appeal of working from home. Remote workers can take mid-afternoon showers, take power naps in the afternoons, and respond to emails while relaxing at their favourite coffee shop. According to a recent survey, workers who work remotely instead of in the office have more time to browse social media, shop, do extracurricular activities, and even have sex. Porn Addiction Sees Spike Amid Work From Home Culture in UK, People Consuming Up to 14 Hours of Pornography a Day: Report.

According to a poll of 1,000 US-based remote workers by Upgraded Points, one in seven employees only clocked three to four hours of actual work per week due to extracurricular activities. The research also revealed that 74.7% of remote workers love scrolling social media, 71.6% admitted doing housework, and 69.6% did online shopping during a regular working day.

3 out of 10 Americans (35.3%) claimed to have moved their mouse around to maintain active status when they were doing something other than working. 50.7% of these employees are from Gen Z. One in five Americans (21.7%) claim to have slept off while working from home. Almost 80% of Americans (79.2%) said they would engage in fewer non-work activities during the workday if the workweek were reduced to four days. Research Says Working From Home May Be Better Deal for Husbands Than Wives.

Working from home gives you more flexibility because you won't have to deal with inquisitive coworkers. While some managers worry that their remote employees aren't working hard during the day, a study by Owl Labs found that 67% of employees believe working remotely increases productivity.

While most people work from home, 13.7% prefer going to a neighbourhood coffee shop, 12.4% go to a friend's house, and 4.2% spend their working hours in a co-working facility. While 3.0% of those who work remotely do so from planes, 5.6% of remote employees work from airports.

While Gen Zers (69.0%) are more inclined to call it a day early when working remotely, Millennials (53.5%) and Gen Xers (57.6%) are more likely to work an entire 8-hour day or longer.

While working remotely might have benefits and drawbacks, the ability to enjoy a refreshing beverage while not being confined to a desk seems like an ideal scenario.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).