Sexy Surprise Gift for Easter 2020! Newly Launched Adult Easter Egg has a Sex Toy Inside

The festival of Easter is exactly a month away. If you've been waiting for the festive day to unleash your sexual fantasies, then this year's going to get better with a new sex toy in the market. Called the Adult Easter Egg, it comes with a surprise of a sex toy inside. With a choice of over different sex toys inside from a wand to a vibrator, the Easter eggs are no more just for the kids, thanks to adult website Ricky's. And it is in limited stock so you might have to start ordering from now itself. Sex Toy For Long-Distance Lovers! Lipstick-Shaped Device With AI Can Chat in Sultry Voice and Send Sexy Messages, Watch Video.

Ricky.com claims to have launched the world’s first chocolate Easter Egg. And there's a lot more than chocolate that's on the inside. They have five eggs each has a different surprise of a sex toy inside. Doesn't Easter get sexier? Priced at £45, this adult egg is made from 275 grams of premium Swiss milk chocolate. On the inside, there could be one of the five sex toys they have in the range — bullet vibrator, mini wand, man wand, couple vibrator and a clit stimulator. And all of them are rechargeable. Jewellery or Vibrator? Unbound, A Sex-Toy Company Makes Ornaments That Lets You Masturbate Even at Work!

The bullet vibrator is one of their finest mini vibrators. The mini wand is a compact massager which you can carry wherever you want. The man wand is a lightweight masturbation tool. Couples vibrator comes with two motors which you and your partner can make the most of. And lastly, the clit stimulator is a heart-shaped stimulator that guarantees maximum pleasure. But the website has got just 200 of those, so if you want to get this as a surprise gift for someone or just treat yourself to one, then you should hurry.