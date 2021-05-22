From the streets of Haiti to lyrical genius and fashion aficionado, Kool Rula’s merch has been selling out like hot bread. Haitian born, Sonel Francois, has found his place in the music industry upon migrating to the United States to pursue a better life. After putting in work and building his fanbase and career, his rap moniker, Kool Rula, has taken the world by storm. He has manifested his dreams, solidifying himself as a top lyricist and creative that is untouched on the mic.

Known for his ability to command words and melodies into sonically crafted masterpieces, Kool Rula has been dubbed the hip hop chameleon for his versatility in the booth.

As the rap star solidified his lane in the music world, he has since been developing and showcasing the other aspects that make-up his brand. His fit has always been one of the freshest in hip hop and that can be credited to his fashion sense.

Kool Rula’s style is as drippy as it is fire. He holds possession of some of the rarest fashion items known to be produced. Rare Bearbricks and OG Murakami pillow, Super rare Mark 7 iron Man Bearbrick 1000% from 2013, Pink murakami pillow, in-home studio Bape rug, and a rare Bape sofa released almost 10 years prior that can only be found in New York, LA, and the one in Miami which he owns.