Swathi Nelabhatla has over 15 years of experience providing technology solutions that solve challenging problems, and she always seeks to improve the quality of her work. Throughout her career, she has optimized the efforts of diverse teams of technical experts and consistently delivered projects successfully in fiercely competitive environments.

Swathi as a digital architect

Working as a digital solution architect, she has worked on projects across numerous industries with many startups, Fortune 500 companies, and at her own business — SheJobs. SheJobs is a portal for women she uses to bring more women into technology. She has seen the wonders technology can do, and through SheJobs, she hopes to see more women excel by linking them with employment opportunities that offer the best work-life balance.

Her primary focus is Java and SQL, with strong knowledge in digital transformation —cloud technology, workflows, salesforce customization, data validation, digital marketing, and web services. Notably, she has helped different organizations to build merchandise-aligned and business value-led delivery units to get the most out of their salesforce platforms. She also has excellent working experience in AES, PGP, RSA, mobile applications, and developing asynchronous messaging systems.

Browse through her portfolio, and discover her experience runs deep into integration, operational and platform architecture — and how she directs architects to achieve their goals. You will also learn how she tackles complex challenges through innovative approaches and clear thinking to create exceptional business value. Notably, her passion for technology has seen her contribute enormously in:

Technical system architecture, design, development, and deployment

The deployment and customization of salesforce products – marketing cloud, sales cloud, and service cloud

The design of multi-tier applications using frameworks like Struts.

Technical business and functional analysis on IT projects for software products

Digital marketing solution design and optimization

Web services used for salesforce integrations

Writing unit test cases using test frameworks like Jmockit, Junit, and Spock

Data migrations over both Enterprise and consumer platforms across multiple domains

Creation of knowledge documents, process documentation, and in deployment process flows and issue resolution/RCA documents for future

Swathi wears multiple hats

Swathi's motivation to deliver value-added solutions and pull projects through to the end has earned her clients' respect, resulting in long-term relationships. She is admired for her sheer consistency, persistency, and quality of work. Her proven track record as a hands-on contributor and experience wearing multiple hats sees her adapt to different tech environments.

Swathi is a highly influential person in digital solution architect. Her focus on achieving goals, unique personality, always-learning mindset, and knowledge in various development areas have contributed to her super-popularity. Her flexible, friendly, and professional nature in this tech has further elevated her status among notable tech savvies. Even her colleagues and employers equally value her ability to understand a problem domain and provide apt technological solutions.

Swathi's career continues to sky-rocket to fame. She continues to climb ranks and provide solutions to complex problems. Her massive contribution to technology cannot be understated, nor can her strength and tenacity in addressing some real-world challenges to become a digital solution architect icon.

She loves her job and brings a unique blend of skills to every task. It is this love for what she does that has enabled her to continue to sky-rocket to fame. Swathi Nelabhatla is proud to call herself a leader in digital solution architect.