San Francisco, October 14: Salesforce has decided to ramp up its AI plans and confirmed it will invest USD 15 billion in San Francisco for the technology over the next 15 years. The major announcement shows the cloud software provider will focus more on artificial intelligence amid global adoption and plans to stay for the long run. The Marc Benioff-run company has implemented AI in its workforce for the sales and customer support divisions.

Amid the ongoing AI adoption worldwide, Salesforce will invest USD 15 billion to support a new AI incubator hub on its San Francisco campus, according to a report by Reuters. The move will help companies adopt AI agents that perform tasks on behalf of users. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said, "This $15 billion investment reflects our deep commitment to our hometown — advancing AI innovation, creating jobs and helping companies and our communities thrive." Macrohard Logo Complete: Elon Musk Shares Photo of Its Upcoming AI Software Company Project Reportedly Aimed To Take On Microsoft.

Salesforce USD 15 Billion AI Investment in San Francisco

Salesforce has implemented artificial intelligence in its workplace to boost productivity and handle pending or incomplete work by employees for years. Last month, Marc Benioff stated that about 50% of the work was done by AI at Salesforce amid the reported cutting of 4,000 employees. The report highlighted that the decision about the investment was announced ahead of the company's Dreamforce conference, scheduled to take place on October 14 and October 16 in San Francisco.

Salesforce said the Dreamforce conference will reportedly attract around 50,000 attendees and generate USD 130 million in local revenue. Amid the rapidly changing AI landscape, Salesforce announced its plans to spend USD 1 billion in Mexico over the next five years. OpenAI Designing Its Own Chips To Help Meet Growing Demand of AI in World, CEO Same Altman and President Greg Brockman Discuss Future Plan (Watch Video).

The company, despite making the AI investment, has been underperforming significantly. Salesforce shares have fallen around 28% so far this year. They were up 2.8% earlier. The company recently announced a new 'Agentforce 360' AI platform.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).