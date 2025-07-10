San Francisco, July 10: Microsoft recently announced layoffs affecting thousands from various divisions. Many senior executives also lost their jobs as the tech giant implemented broader restructuring efforts to boost AI development. Now, reports say that Microsoft has managed to save over USD 500 million by incorporating artificial intelligence into call centres. The company used these AI tools to boost productivity while cutting jobs.

Microsoft layoffs will reportedly target 15,000 employees this year. Last week, the company announced it was cutting sales roles. Reports said that Microsoft Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff said that the company used the AI tools to boost the productivity of various divisions, including sales and customer services, and software engineering. NASA Layoffs: 2,145 Senior-Ranking NASA Employees Leave as US Space Agency Pushes To Reduce Staff Amid Donald Trump’s Budget Cut Plans.

As per multiple reports, Microsoft started integrating artificial intelligence to handle smaller customers. He said, despite implementing the tech on a small scale, it generated "tens of millions of dollars". The technology sector has seen several rounds of mass layoffs in 2025. Companies like Microsoft, Intel, Meta, and Google have reduced their workforce amid business restructuring, adopting AI, focusing on future growth or cutting costs. This year, tech layoffs affected 73,108 employees from various roles.

This year, Salesforce also implemented automation in the workplace to offer better customer service. The company created platforms like Agentforce, which helps develop virtual assistants to take over operations. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced that AI did 30% to 50% of the work at the company without needing humans. Benioff said that the AI products developed by the company to deliver customer services helped achieve up to 93% accuracy. YouTube Monetisation Policy Update: Google To Soon Change Rules for Creators; Check Details and Know What To Expect.

Microsoft also announced that AI successfully generated 35% of the code for its new products. AI adoption has sparked job security concerns, especially in tech. Microsoft has cut around 9,000 jobs (4% of its workforce) this year, including sales roles, as per reports. Execs claims its Copilot assistant helps sales staff find more leads, close deals faster, and increase revenue by 9%.

