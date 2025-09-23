Mumbai, September 23: Layoffs in the tech industry have become more prominent than in any other industry. Thousands of people have faced harsh retrenchment decisions by leaders in the tech sector this year, leaving them jobless and increasing overall unemployment in their respective countries. The tech layoffs have already affected nearly 90,000 employees.

In 2025, job cuts were announced by companies including Google, Microsoft, Meta, xAI, Intel, Dell, Oracle, Salesforce, and many others. These leading companies reduced their workforce for various reasons. Reports said that AI has taken over the industry and affected several jobs, replacing redundant positions. xAI Layoffs Coming? Elon Musk Reportedly Asks xAI Employees ‘What Have You Accomplished in Past 4 Weeks’, Demands 1-Page Summary.

Tech Layoffs 2025: Total Numbers, New Companies

As per a layoffs tracking website, Layoffs.Fyi, the total number of affected tech employees is 89,964. In 2024, the total number of affected employees during the entire year was 1,52,922, laid off by 551 companies. This year, 204 tech companies have laid off their employees. Separately, 67,749 employees were laid off by DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) and 1,78,296 people lost their jobs from federal departments.

Recently, layoffs were announced by various companies, including ZipRecruiter, Fiverr, xAI, Zupee, Rivian, Head Digital Works, Salesforce, and Oracle. All the companies laid off employees for various reasons. The list of affected employees is below:

ZipRecruiter Laid off 80 people and shut down Israeli R&D centre.

Fiverr laid off 30% of its workforce, 250 people over AI implementation.

xAI layoffs affected 500 employees as the company needed more AI specialist tutors roles.

Zupee gaming startup laid off 170 employees amid RMG shutdown in India.

Rivian reduced its team by laying off 200 employees

Head Digital Works cut 500 roles India's RMG ban

Salesforce layoffs affected 30 , 93 and then 262 employees in three rounds.

Oracle first laid off 101 employees and then 254. It also reduced workforce in Kansas city. Fiverr Layoffs: International Freelancing Major To Cut 30% of Workforce Amid AI Adoption and Business Transformation, Announces CEO Micha Kaufman.

All the tech layoffs were announced due to several reasons, such as the real-money gaming ban in India, workplace AI adoption, or shutting down businesses or divisions for other reasons.

