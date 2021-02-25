Thomas Rollins is the expert attorney and founder of the Rollins Firm. He is a Mississippi native and has dedicated his practice to helping individuals navigate the tumultuous waters of bankruptcy. According to Rollins, there is much misconception surrounding bankruptcy and a severe lack of education regarding the options an individual has to take back control of their future.

How did you get into bankruptcy law?

Thomas Rollins: I have always been a numbers guy. I was studying banking and finance when I was introduced to student government at Mississippi State University. I served as treasurer and when all of my peers were applying for law school, I realized that perhaps I could do more with my love for numbers with a law degree. Bankruptcy law is the perfect blend of methodical reasoning, restructuring numbers, and being able to help people in a legal sense.

What are some of the common misconceptions you see surrounding bankruptcy?

Thomas Rollins: I see a lot of people experiencing shame over their financial hardship. But the way I see it, life happens and there is nothing we can do to prepare for what comes our way. I also know a lot of people assume that bankruptcy is the result of someone’s frivolous spending, but that is rarely the case, 99% of the time, people are filing for bankruptcy because they simply can’t support their family’s basic needs or they have endured some type of medical catastrophe that has wiped them clean. I want my clients to understand that they have solutions and that they don’t have to go it alone.

What are the options when it comes to filing for bankruptcy?

Thomas Rollins: The two most common types of bankruptcy individuals file for are Chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 is the most simple type of bankruptcy as it involves eliminating any type of unsecured debt, such as credit card debt, payday loans, medical loans, etc. Secured debt is debt that is tied to a home, car, or tangible asset. Chapter 13 is a more complex form of bankruptcy that involves debt organization. With this route, debtors can consolidate their debt into one monthly payment that is usually spread out over the course of 5 years.

How can an individual pay for an attorney if they’re bankrupt?

Thomas Rollins: This was a huge issue that we saw in the industry, so we were the first firm in the state to change our payment structure. Historically, when filing for Chapter 13, individuals had to pay an attorney fee upfront. We’ve waived that initial fee and have bundled our fee into their monthly payment plan so that they can stagger out the payment over several years, instead of being hit with it upfront when they’re struggling the most. However, then we realized some people were filing Chapter 13, when Chapter 7 was actually the better solution, simply because they couldn’t pay the fee upfront. So we restructured our Chapter 7 fees, to allow clients to pay one small fee upfront to file their case, and then pay over time while we complete the case. Our goal is to make our services accessible and feasible for anyone, in any situation.

To learn more about bankruptcy options and partnering with Thomas Rollins, visit www.therollinsfirm.com to schedule a free consultation call.