In today's world, there is a vehement disagreement and tremendous dissent among people around the world regarding the importance of feminism and equality among genders. The world has also witnessed people who choose to support or discourage the idea at their own convenience. It has also been reported that there are millions of people who do not encourage women’s empowerment and do not believe that there should be equal opportunities for both men and women.

Considering the continuous struggle of women in their fight to gain equality, the world is currently in dire need of dedicated feminists to function as strong advocates of women's rights. And today with this article, we will be introducing the strongest advocate of feminism we know who is dedicated each day to promote women empowerment and teaching women about their right to equality.

Mayra Cardozo is a lawyer, and a partner at Martins Cardozo Advogados. She is also an internationalist, specializing in Human Rights at the University Pablo Olavide in Seville, and a professor of Human Rights at the UNICEUB-DF Post Graduate Course. Among her many capabilities, being an instructor of Hatha Vinyasa Yoga and a specialist in Restorative Yoga is also one.

With her inclusive and feminist coaching practices with social awareness, she is smashing the patriarchy and teaching others to do the same. In her mission to change the world to something better, she is functioning as an inclusive coach to influence the mindset of people and guide them towards the right direction for the betterment of their own and of the world. With one step at a time, she is making this world better and free of patriarchy for a brighter tomorrow.

With her aim to empower human beings, she has customized her coaching practices to help her clients be more conscientious leaders in managing gender equality. Her conscious efforts as a feminist have proved to be highly useful in providing women with resources to oppose patriarchal behaviors at the workplace or in any other social setting.

According to Mayra, it is important for coaches to have inclusive awareness about various aspects of gender equality in order for the process to achieve its natural result. She believes that today we may be free in theory but our freedom causes coercion that is why we are living in a particular historical moment.

Her coaching approach to teaching humans about feminism and women empowerment, despite being highly focused and motivated, revolves around the idea of happiness. She believes that to be happy directly indicates to be free and freedom suggests the absence of coercion. But in reality, we are only under the delusion of being free because today those who consider themselves free are an absolute servant who exploits himself voluntarily.

This theory suggests that we are facing an inevitable crisis of freedom and the consequent absence of freedom, and in the process, freedom is being exploited. Due to all these ongoing issues with the current system of living, we are having an inherent psychosocial breakdown which more commonly includes mental health issues such as anxiety and depression among the countless reports of job dissatisfaction.

With the current broken system, we are left to seek a solution that fulfills not only our emotional needs but also creates a sense of self-awareness to improve our efficiency and remove weaknesses. Taking all these ongoing problems into consideration, Mayra Cardozo has used a unique approach that aims to unite the coaching process with the development of an inclusive and emancipatory awareness.