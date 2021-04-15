Dr. Alptekin Aydin, a renowned addiction specialist psychologist based in the UK, is known for his multimodal treatments that combine transcranial magnetic stimulation, (TMS), Bioresonance therapy (Quantum frequency technology), and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). Till now TMS treatment was available only at prestigious areas such as London Harley Street (W1), Oxford Street, or other Central London locations. But witnessing a great reception for his treatment, Aydin decided to take his practice to the Community of North London.

In order to serve the community in May 2020 Aydin has opened an exclusive TMS Treatment Facility in Barnet London. Where previously, people had to travel to central London in order to get acquainted with this treatment, now they have the luxury to have this drug-free alternative treatment solution in their proximity. The idea behind the establishment of such an exclusive facility in Barnet was to allow the local community members to benefit from this treatment and have a better chance at addressing the depression, anxiety, addiction and other psychological issues.

The highlighting point of Aydin’s facility in Barnet is that people will now be able to experience the Harley Street level of professionalism that will allow them to undertake a revolutionary non-invasive psychological treatment without any medication side effects. This TMS treatment aims at identifying the root of the problem, zone in on that dimension and ultimately focusing on preventing relapse. It is a painless treatment method approved by FDA and The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). It has cleared for Clinical Depression, Anxiety, and OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder).

Aydin graduated from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) King's College London. Soon he became a member of the British Psychological Society (MBPsS), Advanced Member of The Federation of Drug & Alcohol Professions (FDAP APM practitioner) Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) practitioner. He is also accredited by the European Accreditation Council for CME (EACCME) and Bioresonance Therapy Practitioner. Aydin over the course of his career created a diverse portfolio of treating numerous patients with addiction including gambling, alcohol, or drugs. TMS Therapy has become an extremely popular alternative in the treatment of a variety of Psychological conditions and Mental Health including, Depression, Panic Attack, Anxiety, Addiction, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Suicidal Thoughts, Trauma, Motor Stroke Rehabilitation (Face, Hand, and Leg) and others.

A typical TMS treatment course includes daily sessions (5 times per week) for 4 to 6 weeks—though some people find it helpful to occasionally return for maintenance treatments following the initial treatment course. A TMS session generally lasts for 20 to 40 minutes, although with the recent developments Aydin told us that he can optimize the TMS Efficacy. With a comfortable and safe low-frequency, a faster protocol called iTBS this protocol can reduce the sessions as short as 3-7 minutes, and sessions can be applied 3-4 times within the same day. So, instead of classical TMS treatment, which takes 4-6 weeks, patients will have the chance to be treated within 7 days.

Since the inception of this groundbreaking treatment by Aydin, where he encourages the application of innovative rTMS treatments that incorporate Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) to offer the quickest solutions for mental health conditions. This therapy has gained great reception with his clients, acquiring excellent feedback and referrals. And rightfully so, this unique treatment is bound to show exceptional results over time which is the reason why Aydin gained such popularity amongst the people. This is a revolutionary treatment that has been shown to increase recovery rates in patients who either cannot tolerate drug treatment or who have seen no improvement in their condition with the use of medication.

Apart from helping hundreds of people break the cycle of addiction, Aydin is presently developing a new Panic Attack and Anxiety App with his team, which is on the verge of getting published. In the near future, Aydin aims at working on depression and OCD mobile health apps to help many people who suffer from this kind of problem. He firmly believes that combining talking therapy with the latest technology devices and personal experiences are bound to offer great opportunities to the patients and make this world a better place.