As the vibrant hues of spring paint the Indian landscape, the Good Friday and Easter long weekend in April 2025 presents an ideal opportunity to embark on a rejuvenating getaway. With the holiday falling on Friday, April 18 and Easter Sunday on April 20, travelers can indulge in a well-deserved break, whether seeking spiritual solace, cultural immersion or natural beauty. From the serene hill stations of the north to the coastal retreats of the south, India offers a plethora of destinations to suit every traveler's preference. Whether you are looking for a serene hillside retreat, a sun-soaked beach, a culturally rich city or a wilderness adventure, Easter weekend provides the ideal backdrop for travel. The weather in most parts of the country is pleasant making it one of the most comfortable times of the year to explore. It is also a time when many regions host Easter services and springtime festivals, adding a cultural dimension to your holiday. Here is a list of Good Friday and Easter 2025 travel escapes for you to indulge in a fun and relaxing long weekend.

Good Friday And Easter Long Weekend Travel Escapes

1. Shimla & Manali (Himachal Pradesh)

These evergreen destinations are perfect for families, couples and solo travelers. In April, the snow has melted just enough to allow scenic treks and apple orchard visits, while still keeping the air crisp and refreshing.

2. Rishikesh (Uttarakhand)

A spiritual and adventure hub, Rishikesh is ideal for those wanting a blend of yoga, white-water rafting and spiritual retreats. With the holy Ganges flowing gently and yoga ashrams in full swing, it’s the perfect place for inner peace or adrenaline-fueled fun.

3. Pondicherry

This former French colony offers a calm coastal vibe with European architecture, art cafés, and spiritual centers like Auroville.

4. Kolkata (West Bengal)

Home to some of the most vibrant Easter services in India, especially at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Kolkata is rich in colonial history, artistic energy and mouth-watering cuisine. Visit Victoria Memorial, take a tram ride, and indulge in Anglo-Indian dishes that are a legacy of the past.

5. Goa

While known for its beaches, Goa’s old churches come alive during Easter, with processions, candle-lit masses, and local feasts. April is also less crowded than peak season, giving you a chance to explore both the beaches and hinterlands in peace.

Whether you are seeking spiritual reflection, outdoor adventure or just a change of scenery, the Good Friday and Easter 2025 long weekend offers the perfect opportunity to step away, breathe deeply and reconnect with both the world and yourself.

