The Holy Week begins with the observation of Palm Sunday on April 13. The sacred week commemorates the seven days leading up to Easter, and it is considered extremely significant in the Christian faith. Good Friday 2025 is on April 18, honouring the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is a day of sorrow and remembrance and is named ‘Good’ because of its religious significance. Also known as Black Friday, Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, or Friday of the Passion of the Lord, this day falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday. A solemn occasion, Good Friday is marked by prayer, fasting and reflection on the passion and suffering of Christ. So, when is Good Friday 2025? In this article, let us understand the Good Friday 2025 date in India, its meaning, history, significance and traditions for observing the holy day.

Good Friday 2025 Date in India

Good Friday falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday during the Holy Week. Good Friday 2025 in India is on April 18.

Why Is It Called Good Friday? What Does It Mean?

While Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, many question why it is called ‘Good Friday.’ The day is called ‘Good’ because of its religious significance for Christians, who believe that Jesus’ death on the cross was the ultimate sacrifice for humanity’s sins. For Christians, this sacrifice represents the ultimate act of love, redemption and sacrifice, leading to his resurrection and salvation. Another theory suggests that the ‘good’ in Good Friday refers to the world’s original Old English meaning, where it means holy. Hence, it is also known as Holy Friday. Why Easter 2025 Is So Late? Understanding the Rare Blood Moon Eclipse’s Impact and Complex Calculation Behind This Unusually Delayed Easter Sunday Date.

Good Friday History

Good Friday marks the day when Jesus was crucified by the Romans in Jerusalem. He was sentenced by Pontius Pilate, a Roman leader, after being condemned by Jewish religious leaders. Jesus was publicly beaten and forced to carry a heavy wooden cross through the streets before being crucified.

Good Friday Significance and Traditions

From the early days, Good Friday has been observed as a day of sorrow, penance and fasting, with prayers for liberation from pain and suffering. For Christians, the day symbolises Jesus’ ultimate sacrifice for the forgiveness of humanity’s sins. His death signifies the end of all sins and the possibility of a new beginning, culminating in his resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Good Friday is marked with practices such as fasting, reading the Bible and visiting churches. Religious services are hosted where special rituals are held to commemorate Jesus’ suffering. Churches also hold special services that include readings from the Bible, hymns of reflection and prayers for forgiveness. Individuals also engage in acts of kindness and charity to honour the spirit of sacrifice.

As Christians observe Good Friday with solemnity and reflection, the day serves as a poignant reminder of the central message – love, sacrifice and forgiveness.

