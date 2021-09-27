Char Dham, as the name suggests, talks about the four important religious shrines that stoic Hindu devotees visit at a particular set of times. Char Dham in Uttarakhand, popularly known as Chota Char Dham, is an important Hindu pilgrimage circuit. There are grand annual festivals that witness thousands of devotees flocking through the streets of Uttrakhand. Char Dham in Uttarakhand 2021 started earlier this week and is following strict protocols to ensure safety. From issuing e-passes to increasing security checks, there are various steps that the government has undertaken to ensure the safe and secure celebration of Chota Char Dham 2021. And as we prepare to celebrate this auspicious event, here’s everything you need to know about Chota Char Dham, Char Dham in Uttarakhand delays, safety rules, etc. Uttarakhand Tourism: Temples, Lakes, Wildlife Sanctuaries – 24 Popular Destinations That Are Must Visit.

When Does Chota Char Dham Yatra Take Place?

The annual Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is observed in the month of May typically. However, this year, the celebrations were delayed due to the rising numbers of India’s COVID-19 cases. The Annual Chota Char Dham Yatra was suspended since the outbreak of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods but resumed in May 2014. The date of the Char Dham celebration usually begins on Akha Teej and closes two days after Diwali.

Significance of Char Dham in Uttarakhand

Char Dham is said to be an extremely auspicious pilgrimage that Hindus must take to atone for their sins and pay homage to all the Gods and Goddesses. The Chota Char Dham in Uttarakhand also holds similar beliefs. The four temples in the Char Dham in Uttarakhand circuit are Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. It is interesting to note that Badrinath is also a part of the original longer Char Dham.

Chota Char Dham Temples and Its Names

Yamunotri Temple (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

1. Yamunotri Temple: The first shrine of Chota Char Dham is Yamunotri situated in the Gharwal Region of Uttarakhand State. It is dedicated to Hindu Goddess, River Yamuna and is also the glacier Yamunotri is the source of the Yamuna River.

Gangotri Temple (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Gangotri Temple: The second shrine of Chota Char Dham of Uttarakhand is Gangotri. The temple is devoted to Goddess Ganges, the most sacred river in India.

Kedarnath Temple (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Kedarnath Temple: One of the 12 Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, Kedarnath is the third shrine of Chota Char Dham of Uttarakhand. Kedarnath temple is located on the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river.

Shree Badrinath Temple (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Badrinath Temple: The fourth and final shrine of Chota Char Dham is Badrinath, a sacred temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is also the part of main Char Dham along with Puri, Rameswaram and Dwarka.

Difference Between Char Dham & Chota Char Dham

The original Char Dham consists of four pilgrimage sites in India, namely Badrinath, Dwaraka, Puri and Rameswaram. Set in different corners of the country, devotees set on a journey to visit all four temples to seek blessings from the almighty. Chota Char Dham is a similar journey. However, all the temples are located in Uttarakhand itself. This is the main difference between the two.

We hope that this Char Dham in Uttarakhand brings peace and happiness to all. And those who embark on the Chota Char Dham Yatra follow all the rules and regulations and keep everyone safe.

