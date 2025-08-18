Fact Check: Did S Badrinath Say Ruturaj Gaikwad Should Be India Captain In ODI World Cup 2027 If Rohit Sharma Retires? Here's The Truth

After the India vs England series ended, the players are on a break and are preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The England series has turned out to be a satisfactory outing for Gautam Gambhir and new captain Shubman Gill as India finished the series on level terms. There has been speculations over Gill taking up the mantle of all-format captaincy in the future in case Rohit Sharma doesn't continue till ODI World Cup 2027. Suryakumar Yadav has been leading in the T20I format and is expected to continue till the 2026 T20I World Cup, but after that a change can be expected. When Will Rohit Sharma Play for Indian National Cricket Team? Check Chances of Star Batsman Featuring in India’s Next ODI Series.

There has been recent reports that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not continue till the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. There has been reported talks inside the team management that both are old enough and to continue till 2027 will be a stretch. It is being considered that Australia tour of ODIs later this year will be the last for the star cricketers and after that they will retire. If Rohit Sharma retires, India will have to find a captain to lead in the World Cup 2027. Amid the speculations, a news surfaced on social media alongside claims from several fans that former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath has suggested that if Rohit retires, Ruturaj Gaikwad should be India's captain in ODIs. He also added that Ruturaj is a mixture of both Virat and Rohit. Take a look at such claims below.

News Portal Quoting Subramaniam Badrinath

A Fan Claiming S Badrinath Said Ruturaj Gaikwad Should be India's ODI Captain

🗣️ S Badrinath : If Rohit Sharma retires then Ruturaj Gaikwad should be the Captain for ODI WC 2027, He is the mixture of Rohit and Virat.#ViratKohli #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/76iPGahTmU — INDIAN CRICKETER (@indian_Cricket4) August 17, 2025

Another Fan With the Same Claim

Former Indian Cricketer Badrinath Backs Ruturaj Gaikwad For ODI WC 2027...🇮🇳🙌 Talent knows Talent 💯😌 Hope BCCI Will Give Opportunity ✌️#RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/XVf9dQS5aj — Sachin Kumar (@sachin13208) August 16, 2025

Fan Quotes Subramaniam Badrinath

S. Badrinath 🎙️ "If Rohit Sharma retires then Ruturaj Gaikwad should be the captain for ODI World Cup 2027, he is the mixture of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli".#RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/ToNIuzKkaf — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) August 16, 2025

Did S Badrinath Say Ruturaj Gaikwad Should Be India Captain In ODI World Cup 2027?

No, Subramaniam Badrinath has not said Ruturaj Gaikwad should be India's captain in the ODI World Cup 2027 if Rohit Sharma retires. It was a false news that surfaced and was made viral by fans who claimed it was true. Badrinath himself shared a post on social media where he wrote, 'Surprising how anything made into a static with a random quote is instantly believed. I’ve never said anything about Ruturaj Gaikwad leading India in the 2027 World Cup. Please stop spreading fake quotes.' Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Score 309 Runs Against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017? Here's the Truth As Video With Misleading Scorecard Goes Viral.

S Badrinath's Statement

Surprising how anything made into a static with a random quote is instantly believed. I’ve never said anything about Ruturaj Gaikwad leading India in the 2027 World Cup. Please stop spreading fake quotes. — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 17, 2025

Badrinath has refuted any connections to he claims made by news outlets and fans about making Ruturaj Gaikwad India captain in ODIs and also urged fans to stop spreading fake quotes. Gaikwad has not been part of Team India in either of the three formats since 2024. He didn't have a great IPL season as well as he suffered an injury and is looking to make a comeback through the domestic performances Even if Rohit Sharma decides to retire in the upcoming future, the names that will top the contender's list will be Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer.

Fact check

Claim : S. Badrinath said that if Rohit Sharma retires from ODI cricket anytime soon, Ruturaj Gaikwad should be made Team India captain for ICC ODI World Cup 2027. Conclusion : No, Badrinath did not say something like that in any platform. He posted on social media to refute claims of any association to such a statement.

