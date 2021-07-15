West Bengal is popular not just in India but also abroad for its deeply rooted and well-preserved culture. And if you have a sweet tooth, Bengali sweets should be your drug of choice. And the state is blessed with incredibly wonderful tourist attractions. So if you're planning to visit this culturally rich and ruthlessly beautiful state, we have curated a list of 11 tourist spots that you must pay a visit to. From scenic ghats and divine temples to royal palaces, there are plenty of options for all you curious tourists! Enjoy! Here Are 10 Places That You Should Visit in India This Year.

1. Sundarbans

The Sundarbans are famous worldwide for having the largest mangrove forest in the world. It spans from the river Hooghly in West Bengal to the Baleshwari river in Bangladesh and is considered to be one of the best tourist attractions in West Bengal.

Sundarbans (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Darjeeling

From the gentle fragrance of tea wafting of the breathtaking gardens to the dense evergreen forests of Sal and Oak, Darjeeling is truly a nature lover's paradise. And if nature doesn't call to your soul, the incredible panoramic views of Kanchenjunga snow peaks and beautiful colonial architecture surely will! Travel Trends in 2021: From 'Revenge' Road Trips, Reunion Vacays to Workcations, Here's How Tourism Industry May Make Its Comeback in New Year After Socially-Distant 2020.

Darjeeling (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

3. Kolkata

Food, culture, music, literature, everything about this city is so intellectually enriching! If you're a lover of architecture, you get to experience the beauty of a city that was in the midst of many great revolutions. And the delightful street food is ever-present to give you a fresh dose of culture at its most authentic!

Kolkata (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

4. Siliguri

A postcard-like town at the foothills of the Himalayan ranges, Siliguri is a city known as the Gateway to North-East India. Chockful with rich wildlife and sprawling green tea gardens, this city offers the perfect opportunity for bird-watching or trekking. A must-visit!

Siliguri (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

5. Digha

A quaint coastal town situated on the shores of the Bay of Bengal, Digha is a popular tourist destination. It is renowned for its scenic views, untouched beaches and religious landmarks. Digha is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in India and is a favourite destination for beach lovers.

Digha (Photo Credits: Pixabhive)

6. Bishnupur

Located in the Bankura district of West Bengal, Bishnupur is famous for its terracotta artisans and rich culture. A bustling hub of culture, tradition, and a wide range of fauna and flora, this city offers a variety of attractions that fascinate people from all walks of life!

Bishnupur (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

7. Durgapur

Located about 170 km from the city of Kolkata, Durgapur is often touted as the embodiment of the classic Bengali town. The enthralling juxtaposition of the old and the new here in its architecture, food, and culture makes Durgapur stand out amongst the most offbeat places to visit in West Bengal.

Durgapur (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

8. Kurseong

Kurseong is a hill station located close to Darjeeling and is famously known as the 'Land of White Orchids.' This quaint town has been the home to people like Rabindranath Tagore, Mark Twain, Sister Nivedita and is famous for its lush tea gardens, colourful houses, verdant forests and miles of flowing orchids; making it the perfect scenic summer getaway!

Kurseong (Photo Credits: Pixabhive)

9. Bankura

With its rich cultural heritage, historical significance and untouched vistas of nature, Bankura is a very popular tourist attraction in West Bengal. Along with many temples, the Mukutmanipur dam is one of the prime tourist hotspots and is situated at the confluence of the great rivers Kangsabati and Kumari.

Bankura (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

10. Mirik

The lake town of Mirik is situated in the Himalayan valley and adds to North Bengal's charm. The well-known Bokar monastery, orange orchards and scenic tea garden, along with splendid views of sunrise and sunset, are just a few examples of the vast scenic treasure that makes the town of Mirik a must-visit.

Mirik (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

11. Midnapore

India's multi-religion culture delicately meets with the exuberance of ancient history to form the fascinating town of Midnapore or Medinipur, as it is locally known. It is situated on the banks of the magnificent Kangsabati River and is the prime example of religious harmony which India needs to look up to! Make sure to add this quaint town to your travel bucket list!

Midnapore (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Obviously, this list barely scratches the surface when it comes to the rich state of West Bengal, but it will serve as a useful guide for clueless wanderers looking for beguiling adventures! Make sure to do your research, for there are many wonderful facets in the gem known as West Bengal!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2021 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).