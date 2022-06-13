Vat Purnima is the most religious observance that is celebrated in Nepal, North India and in the Western Indian states of Maharashtra, Goa, Kumaon, and Gujarat. The festival is celebrated for three days, especially by the women who keep strict fast for their marital life. According to the traditional Hindu calendar, the occasion is marked on the Jayeshtha month, which falls in May–June in the Gregorian calendar. Vat Purnima 2022 falls on Tuesday, June 14th. The pious day is commemorated in reference to an epic tale about the legend of Savitri and Satyavan narrated in the epic Mahabharata. Vat Purnima 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals: Know Fasting Rules and Puja Vidhi To Celebrate the Festival of Married Hindu Women in Maharashtra.

Vat Purnima is observed on the full moon day when people worship the Banyan tree to attract good fortune and luck. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that the Vat or Banyan tree represents 'Trimurti', a symbol of Lord Vishnu, Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva. Women in families tie threads around a banyan tree, chant mantras and pray for the well-being of their husbands. No festival is complete without colouring hands with henna hues! Drawing Mehndi designs during holy occasions is a mandatory ritual. We have brought different styles of Mehandi ideas that you can check for the Vat Purnima celebration. Vat Purnima 2022 Greetings, Quotes & Wishes: Best HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Wallpapers and Telegram Photos To Celebrate the Auspicious Day.

Vat Purnima 2022 Mehndi Ideas

Watch Tutorial Video For Vat Purnima Henna Designs

Vat Purnima Mehndi Designs That Anybody Can Draw

Vat Purnima Vrat Mehndi

The importance and glory of this fast are also mentioned in many scriptures and Puranas like Skanda Purana, Bhavishyottara Purana, Mahabharata etc. The devotees observe the three days of Vat Purnima with much devotion. Moreover, Mehendi is considered among a married woman's most auspicious 'ornaments'. Therefore, on occasions like the Vat Purnima Puja, it is a must to apply Henna.

