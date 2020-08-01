The month of August celebrates World Breastfeeding Week that starts on Saturday, August 1 and ends on Friday, August 7. The weeks at celebrating breastfeeding mothers and destigmatising the act of breastfeeding, even in public. The subject is often considered taboo and the struggles of a nursing mom are often overlooked. Issues such as public breastfeeding, compatible workplace for breastfeeding mothers and nutrition of nursing mom is not paid enough heed to. The theme of World Breastfeeding Week 2020 is “Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet” and it is celebrated as WHO and UNICEF are calling on governments to protect and promote women's access to skilled breastfeeding counselling, a critical component of breastfeeding support. However, if you want to extend support to breastfeeding mothers in your own way, here are a few ways you can do so.

Spread Awareness on Social Media and Share "Brelfies"

Whether it is your own "brelfie" aka breastfeeding selfie or someone you know, share one to cut the stigma attached to nursing women. "Brelfie" (breastfeeding selfie) has been endorsed by World Health Organization as well. The United Nations called brelfies "a good way to break down any stigma about breastfeeding in public and spread the word about the importance of mother’s milk."

Thank a Breastfeeding Mother

There is nothing better than words of gratitude. If you are a nursing mom, thank you BUT if you know a breastfeeding mom go ahead and thank her for providing a healthy life to a newborn. Breast milk is the foundation of every human being and we must thank mothers for that.

Join a Local Breastfeeding Class or Support Group

There are various breastfeeding support system and groups within your local community that require support. Go ahead and join one.

Nursing Photoshoots

Photos are a great way to show love! If you know a nursing mom, gift her a photoshoot to remember this beautiful time of nursing.

