World spine day is observed every year on October 16th. It is a day to spread the word about spine conditions, and educate people on how to get treated or avoid them. Almost everyone has experienced some or other kind of back pain once in their lifetime. It could be just normal soreness, sciatica, slip disk etc. There are different types of back pain that one can surely avoid if one maintains a flexible and strong back. Spreading education about having a healthy spine on World Spine Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of yoga asanas that you must practice to have a healthy spine and avoid back pains. A Day Made for the Importance of Exercising to Combat Back Issues

1. Cat-Cow

The cat-cow pose stretches and mobilizes the spine. Along with working on the spine, it also stretches the torso, shoulders and neck. Follow the video for a good posture and begin with ten counts.

2. Extended Triangle

The extended Triangle pose stretches your spine, hips and groin and strengthens your shoulders, chest and legs. It also alleviates backache, sciatica and neck pain.

3. Cobra Pose

Cobra pose works to strengthen your spine and buttocks. It also stretches your chest, shoulders and abdomen and helps relieve stress.

4. Locust Pose

Locust post strengthens the back, torso, arms and legs and helps relieve lower back pain and fatigue.

5. Bridge Pose

Bridge Pose is a restorative asana that stretches the spine and relieves backaches and headaches. Along with the spine, it works on the hamstrings, gluteus and rectus and transverse abdominis.

Back pain is a very common issue faced worldwide today. Practising a few yoga asanas will help you strengthen your back thus reducing the pain. Wishing everyone a Happy World Spine Day 2022!

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

