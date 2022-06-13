He is extremely popular on social media as his content draws a lot of attention. When Yadupriyam Mehta started out, he was not aware of what social media really is. His first ever video was posted way back in 2011 on YouTube, when he had no clue of how it works. "One fine day I just thought I need to showcase my talent in front of the world, and made a video and uploaded just for the heck of it," says the young man who named his channel Yadu Priyam initially which was changed to YPM Vlogs in 2017.

He was just 14 when his daily Vlogs started getting posted, the content included Diwali crackers, bicycles, toy unboxing and much more. His first ever video based on Diwali crackers went viral hitting around 700k views in 24 hours, when he used to get 1K-2K views those days. His bicycle video also garnered a huge 10M views, which was extraordinary.

"With time I changed my content to lifestyle vlogs, showing my daily regime and travel stints, says Yadupriyam. His travel videos across the country, visiting places like Gujarat, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Dehradun, Leh Ladakh, Goa, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Manali, Bangalore and many more are quite a rage with viewers.

His trip to Thailand which was documented in one of the videos also garnered maximum views. Most of his videos have content on the world's best supercars and the audiences are loving every bit of it, looking at the attention his videos have been gathering. He says his favourite amongst all supercars is the Lamborghini, and he visited a couple of showrooms to cover videos on them, with a dream to own the mean machine, which he did, eventually.

He says Dubai is his favourite amongst all, and he has visited the Emirates more than 12 times in the past 2 years. Speaking about his car and bike collection, he bought his first super bike in 2018, a Harley Street 750, simultaneously starting his motovlogs.

In 2020, he got the world's fastest super bike, a Kawasaki Ninja H2, becoming the youngest owner of this mean machine, which was followed by his first supercar, an Audi R8 in 2021. Having achieved the best one can get, he has set his eyes on the Lamborghini which he finally bought recently, fulfilling his long cherished dream.

He has a lot of accomplishments like travelling to Pakistan from India to cover his Vlogs on LOC, making songs titled Game Changer and Unexpected which have garnered more than 4M plays on music streaming platforms, and much more. His channel has 357M views and over 1.4M subscribers. Of late, he has been making more videos on cars as his love for four wheels has increased manifold with time.