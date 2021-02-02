Top 5 Newsmakers in January Winter Transfer Window 2021 in Photos
Feb 02, 2021 23:51 PM IST
Jesse Lingard on loan to West Ham United (Photo Credits: @WestHam/Twitter)
Martin Odegaard on loan to Arsenal (Photo Credits: @afcstuff/Twitter)
Ozan Kabak on loan to Liverpool (Photo Credits: @ChampionsLeague/Twitter)
Sami Khedira (L) permanent move to Hertha Berlin (Photo Credits: @HerthaBSC_EN/Twitter)
Gedson Fernandes on loan to Galatasaray (Photo Credits: @goal/twitter)
