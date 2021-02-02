1/5

Jesse Lingard on loan to West Ham United (Photo Credits: @WestHam/Twitter)

2/5

Martin Odegaard on loan to Arsenal (Photo Credits: @afcstuff/Twitter)

3/5

Ozan Kabak on loan to Liverpool (Photo Credits: @ChampionsLeague/Twitter)

4/5

Sami Khedira (L) permanent move to Hertha Berlin (Photo Credits: @HerthaBSC_EN/Twitter)

5/5

Gedson Fernandes on loan to Galatasaray (Photo Credits: @goal/twitter)