Mumbai, July 29: Ahead of the arrival of the first batch of much-awaited Rafale jets at India’s Ambala Airbase on Wednesday, Dairy brand Amul dedicated its doodle to the “game-changer” aircraft by releasing a topical ad “Jab We Jet”. The new cartoon features the Amul mascot standing in front of Rafale jets. The mascot dresses as a pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The ad carries caption – “#Amul Topical: First batch of Rafale jets arrive...”

The first batch of five Rafale jets will arrive in Ambala airbase India on Wednesday at 2 pm. The aircraft took off from Merignac in France on Monday. They had a one-day stopover at the Al Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Bhadauria will likely the jets at the Ambala Airbase. Rafale Landing in India Today: First Batch of 5 Rafale Aircraft to Arrive in Ambala by 2 pm.

Tweet by Amul:

Ahead of the landing of Rafale fighter jets, the India Meteorological Department predicted Cloudy Skies over Ambala. The city may also receive showers on Wednesday. According to reports, the aircraft may land in Jodhpur if Ambala's weather fails to improve

The first Rafale jet has a tail number RB-001, which denotes the initials of the Air Chief Marshal BHadauria. The newly inducted Rafale will be part of IAF’s No. 17 Squadron, also known as “Golden Arrows”. In total, India has received 10 Rafale jets until now. Out of which five will stay in France for training purpose.

