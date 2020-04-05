Amul Shares 90s' Classic Doodles and Ads on Twitter, Netizens Thank Them For Bringing Back Fond Memories, Demand Their Reruns on TV

Amul Topical old ads (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If there is one thing the 90s kids are rejoicing about the Coronavirus lockdown is the favourite TV serials making a comeback on DD National. From mythological shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat to the entertaining ones Shaktimaan, Dekh Bhai Dekh have made a comeback on DD National channel. And now being a part of this nostalgia is Indian dairy brand Amul. They too are in retro mode, sharing the classic doodles and advertisements that were made in the 1990's. On the official Twitter account, they have shared a wonderful throwback, of all the ads that aired during the 90s. And people are loving the nostalgic feeling it brings. They want the ads to rerunning on Tv again, just like the old serials. Funny Memes: As Doordarshan Re-Telecasts Old TV Shows Shaktimaan, Ramayan, Netizens Poke Fun at Netflix, Amazon Prime & Other Streaming Platforms For The Ultimate Showdown!

Amul's doodles tradition has continued since years and they make doodle adverts on most trending topics, be it honouring some personalities, celebrating achievements or paying tributes. Most recently, they made a doodle on PM Modi's call to light up candles, diyas and torches to beat the darkness caused by Coronavirus lockdown. This doodle got a response from the PM itself. Today, they are revisiting the nostalgia of old classic ads. From the doodles to the ads that aired on TV, they give a pleasant throwback which will definitely leave you with a smile.

Watch The Amul Topical Ads From 90's Here:

By popular demand, we are in a retro mode today.. watch the classic #Amul advertisements from the 1990's on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on DD today. pic.twitter.com/dICTjjh1CW — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

It's interesting how they mentioned a strip at the bottom giving information about the timings of Ramayan and Mahabharat on DD Bharati. They have also shared the broadcast ads that were aired on TV.

Check Some Videos of Old Amul Ads:

Amul Chocolate Ads

On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - Chocolate - Sister & Brother pic.twitter.com/LN4d27hTEV — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

Amul Shrikhand Ad

Remember This Kid?

A Tune That Stayed With Us

On popular demand, we are pleased to bring back the classic #Amul advertisement from the 1990's on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on #DD today - Taste of #India pic.twitter.com/3bmR1k0um6 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

It is wonderful to revisit the good old days with the ads too. People on the internet are demanding these ads come back again. Check some of the tweets:

Thank You For The Moments

Loved it, just loved it @Amul_Coop. Thanks for the nostalgic moments! 😊 — Amit Barwa (@a_barwa1) April 5, 2020

Can We Have Them Back Too?

Going Down the Memory Lane

Old advertisements of #Amul are just like old treasures. Now feeling that we are truely living in that era. Thanks for taking us down to our memory lane with such marvellous ads. 👍👍 — Rinju Chandel (@r_rinju) April 5, 2020

Remembering Fond Memories

Love it, love it, love it. Such fond memories of those ads. Please keep running all ur old ads throughout Ramayan telecast. Amul is Love! — LaconicIndian (@laconicIndian) April 5, 2020

Amul chocolate ad of olden days. Loved it. Those days, buying chocolate going on bicycle.. — Vijay Manek (@VijaymManek) April 5, 2020

Thank You For This!

@Amul_Coop Thank you for sharing these lovely ads. Being a 90s kid, I am seeing these ads for the first time. Nice to see how the ads were conceptualized to create occasions for consumption of Amul Shrikhand. — NehaDoke (@DokeNeha) April 5, 2020

Do you remember seeing these ads in your childhood, at least, some of them if not all? These tweets show it is good to go back in time and enjoy the days of how we grow up, especially in times when we skip ads on streaming platforms, these are the ads which we would love to see on TV screens, right?