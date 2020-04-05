Amul Shares 90s' Classic Doodles and Ads on Twitter, Netizens Thank Them For Bringing Back Fond Memories, Demand Their Reruns on TV
If there is one thing the 90s kids are rejoicing about the Coronavirus lockdown is the favourite TV serials making a comeback on DD National. From mythological shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat to the entertaining ones Shaktimaan, Dekh Bhai Dekh have made a comeback on DD National channel. And now being a part of this nostalgia is Indian dairy brand Amul. They too are in retro mode, sharing the classic doodles and advertisements that were made in the 1990's. On the official Twitter account, they have shared a wonderful throwback, of all the ads that aired during the 90s. And people are loving the nostalgic feeling it brings. They want the ads to rerunning on Tv again, just like the old serials. Funny Memes: As Doordarshan Re-Telecasts Old TV Shows Shaktimaan, Ramayan, Netizens Poke Fun at Netflix, Amazon Prime & Other Streaming Platforms For The Ultimate Showdown!

Amul's doodles tradition has continued since years and they make doodle adverts on most trending topics, be it honouring some personalities, celebrating achievements or paying tributes. Most recently, they made a doodle on PM Modi's call to light up candles, diyas and torches to beat the darkness caused by Coronavirus lockdown. This doodle got a response from the PM itself. Today, they are revisiting the nostalgia of old classic ads. From the doodles to the ads that aired on TV, they give a pleasant throwback which will definitely leave you with a smile.

Watch The Amul Topical Ads From 90's Here:

It's interesting how they mentioned a strip at the bottom giving information about the timings of Ramayan and Mahabharat on DD Bharati. They have also shared the broadcast ads that were aired on TV.

Check Some Videos of Old Amul Ads:

Amul Chocolate Ads 

Amul Shrikhand Ad

Remember This Kid?

A Tune That Stayed With Us

It is wonderful to revisit the good old days with the ads too. People on the internet are demanding these ads come back again. Check some of the tweets:

Thank You For The Moments

Can We Have Them Back Too?

Going Down the Memory Lane

Remembering Fond Memories

Thank You For This!

Do you remember seeing these ads in your childhood, at least, some of them if not all? These tweets show it is good to go back in time and enjoy the days of how we grow up, especially in times when we skip ads on streaming platforms, these are the ads which we would love to see on TV screens, right?