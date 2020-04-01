Funny Memes: As Doordarshan Re-Telecasts Old TV Shows Shaktimaan, Ramayan, Netizens Poke Fun at Netflix, Amazon Prime & Other Streaming Platforms For The Ultimate Showdown!

Memes in Doordarshan's retelecasting old shows (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Coronavirus pandemic has put most people in a lockdown. With home quarantine and social distancing the only way to control the spread of deadly COVID 19 right now, people are looking for different forms of entertainment. Doordarshan has stepped in at just the right time to bring back old shows, giving people a sweet nostalgia of their growing up days. Iconic shows like Ramayan, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Mahabharata, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati are being retelecasted now. People who have grown up watching these shows are of course elated to get to relive the olden days again, as they sit at home during the quarantine period. And looking at the popularity of these shows, netizens are making memes on how the popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and the likes will take a backseat as more and more Indians will now switch to Doordarshan! Circus Returns! After Ramayana, Doordarshan To Re-Run Shah Rukh Khan's Hit TV Serial On The Channel.

These days, even the regular TV soaps have been telecasting old episodes as the Coronavirus lockdown has put a stop on shooting of serials too. With not much to look for on the TV other than the news, Doordarshan is bringing back its iconic content, which we all hoped we could watch over again. The first show to return from the 90s was Ramayan which was retelecasted on March 28, with two episodes daily. Starting today, Shaktimaan will be aired on the channel. Shaktimaan was our very own superhero, remember? Netizens are even questioning when the show will be aired and the telecast schedule. The excitement to catch up on these shows is too high among everyone. On the very same context, people are making funny memes on how the streaming platforms will have to face competition from Doordarshan. Shaktimaan is Back on Doordarshan! Funny Memes and Jokes Take over Twitter While Every 90s' Kid Goes 'Powerrr!'

Check Some Funny Memes Here:

Doordarshan What is This Astra?

Netflix and Amazon after looking at Doordarshan Ramayana Rerun pic.twitter.com/uUw4AB1HPj — निशाचर (Ghar me rehne wale) (@nishacharr) March 27, 2020

Doordarshan is the Champion Right Now

Doordarshan condoling Netflix after losing TRP battle. #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/Kh4NuE9EEC — Shubhankar Shukla (@yourshubhankar) March 28, 2020

Hahaha!

Doordarshan to Netflix , Prime video & Amazon : #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/H35z9eT1LZ — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 27, 2020

Y U Do Dis?

Netflix to Doordarshan after Doordarshan announces telecast of Ramayan, Mahabharat and Byomkeshbakshi 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/1Q074oC8Yn — maithun HMP (@Being_Humor) March 27, 2020

Netflix Be Like...

[After Ramayana got aired in DD] Netflix to Doordarshan- pic.twitter.com/ZVsnLReyGO — 𝐻𝒶𝓈𝓃𝒶𝒾𝓃 (ex-Prof.) (@theHasnainRaza) March 30, 2020

It's a Game of TRP

#Doordarshan Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar, and ZEE5 looking at Doordarshan TRP pic.twitter.com/ky2qPjPhW5 — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) March 28, 2020

Are You The One?

Netflix to the people who shifted to Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/7s3RGQ8w6s — Memeswalibandi (@Memeswalibandii) March 29, 2020

These memes are too funny, right? Jokes apart, those who love binge-watching shows online, would still manage to catch up with their shows along with watching the Doordarshan shows. Although, it is a different satisfaction in watching the good olden days of TV returning back, sitting with family and enjoying the lovely shows most of us grew up watching.