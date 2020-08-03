It's one of the most awaited festivals today for every brother and sister, the day of Raksha Bandhan. A day that honours the relationship between a brother and sister is being observed today. On this day, Amul has not missed out on making a lovely topical to wish everyone for Raksha Bandhan. The ads of the dairy brand on current issues, festivals, achievements, birthdays and such events are so well-known and they give their own sweet flavour to it. For Raksha Bandhan 2020, they have made a topical that reads 'Maska Bandhan' and it sums up a lovely aspect of a brother-sister relationship. Amul's 'Flatten the Curve' Topical amid COVID-19 Lockdown Brings in Positivity and Hope!

You may not have a biological brother but even among your cousins or someone who you as consider brotherly figure, you share this fun bond where you may constantly fight but love each other too much. And getting your brother/sister to do something for you and then returning the favours is so common, you'd know better. Tapping on the same is Amul's doodle while calls it a 'Maska Bandhan'. The Amul girl is seen tying the rakhi to her brother and the text promoting their product reads, "Ye snack sabko bhaiya." Amul Shares 90s' Classic Doodles and Ads on Twitter, Netizens Thank Them For Bringing Back Fond Memories, Demand Their Reruns on TV.

Check Amul's Topical on Raksha Bandhan 2020:

The dairy brand is known to make these topical ads for most current issues from all fields. They most recently made an ad on Rafale jets arrival in India. Amul dedicated its doodle to the arrival of aircraft from France by releasing a topical ad “Jab We Jet”. We love how Amul manages to strike a chord with its audience and leaves them with a smile every time.

