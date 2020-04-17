Amul's 'Flatten the Curve' Topical amid COVID-19 Lockdown Brings in Positivity and Hope!

Amul Topical Bend the curve (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amul is known to share topicals and ad weaving in some message or something that is going viral. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Amul is trying to spread positivity by bringing in positivity. Amul just shared a creative "Flatten the Curve" topical that features the utterly butterly girl urging people to stay healthy but not hungry. The topical says, "yehi curvana padega" pun-intendedly saying that we need to flatten the curve, which means follow the social distancing rule, break the chain and help the graph of coronavirus cases flatten. Funny Memes: As Doordarshan Re-Telecasts Old TV Shows Shaktimaan, Ramayan, Netizens Poke Fun at Netflix, Amazon Prime & Other Streaming Platforms For The Ultimate Showdown!

The caption with the topical read, "#Amul Topical: In CoVid times, priority is to flatten the curve...". Indeed, the current priority is to flatten the curve. Most brands are trying their best to spread awareness about how important it is to break the chain to contain the pandemic. Amul had also made a topical thanking the coronavirus front liners and helpers. However, the recent one talks about bending the curve. Check out:

Recently, Amul had shared another topical ad that showed the Amul girl standing in the balcony of a house looking out at the empty road. The Amul mascot is seen holding a bread smeared with yellow butter in her right hand. The ad read, "Stay healthy. Not hungry. Amul, lockdown in bread!" Amul is doing its best to spread positivity amid the lockdown.

Recently Amul recently also shared a wonderful throwback, of all the ads that aired during the 90s making people nostalgic. The ads were rerunning on Tv again, just like the old serials. To uplift our mood, from mythological shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat to the entertaining ones Shaktimaan, Dekh Bhai Dekh have made a comeback on DD National channel.