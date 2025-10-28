Dubai, October 28: Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old Indian expatriate from Kerala living in Abu Dhabi, has become a multimillionaire overnight after winning the UAE’s largest-ever lottery prize of Dh100 million (INR 240 crore). The life-changing jackpot came from the 23rd Lucky Day Draw, where Bolla beat staggering odds of 1 in 8.8 million, becoming the first-ever winner of this record amount.

According to the Khaleej Times, Bolla revealed that he used the Easy Pick option to generate his winning ticket, except for one special number, 11, chosen in honour of his mother’s birthday. “I was relaxing at home when I got the call. It took time to sink in, I still can’t believe my new reality,” he told the media outlet. The win not only makes him one of the UAE’s biggest lottery winners but also a symbol of extraordinary luck. Chennai Retiree Wins INR 225 Crore in Emirates Lottery: ‘Tapped Random Numbers With Eyes Closed’, Says Former Engineer Sriram Rajagopalan.

Kerala Man in Abu Dhabi Wins INR 240 Crore UAE Lottery

The reveal the whole country’s been waiting for! Anilkumar Bolla has made history as The UAE Lottery’s first AED 100 Million Grand Prize Winner! A defining chapter, a life forever changed, and a reminder of what happens when you #DareToImagine. Congratulations, Anilkumar! 🎉… pic.twitter.com/PTXObkhSMS — The UAE Lottery (@theuaelottery) October 27, 2025

Dreams of Family, Charity, and a Supercar

In interviews following his win, Bolla said his priority is to fulfil his parents’ dreams and bring them to the UAE. He also plans to celebrate the milestone in style, buying a supercar and enjoying time with his family at a luxury resort. “My parents have very small dreams, and I want to take care of them,” he said. A portion of the winnings will go to charitable causes, as Bolla believes true happiness comes from helping those in need.

Calling himself a “loyal player” since the lottery’s launch, Bolla urged others to keep trying their luck. “Everything happens for a reason. One day, luck will come to you,” he said. The October 18 draw also saw ten others win Dh100,000 each, according to UAE Lottery officials. UAE: Kerala Man Wins Whopping Rs 33 Crore Jackpot After Using Children’s Birth Dates to Buy Lottery Tickets in Abu Dhabi.

Unlike in India, where lottery prizes are heavily taxed, Bolla will receive the entire Dh100 million tax-free, as the UAE imposes no levy on such winnings. This historic victory not only transforms his life but also cements his place in UAE lottery history.

