Atal Bihari Vajpayee Poems: It will be the 96th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, this year, on December 25. AB Vajpayee was a three-time Prime Minister of India and is fondly remembered as an ‘outstanding statesman’, even by his contemporaries. Known for his stupendous articulation and delivering uncountable speeches in a five-decade-long political career, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is widely regarded as one of the best orators of all times in Indian politics. Not just that, AB Vajpayee was a known poet and a writer. His poems, proses, couplets, and several other writings have continued to enlighten and motivate budding writers and political stalwarts over the years.

Some of the most popular published works of Atal Bihari Vajpayee include ‘Gathbandhan Ki Rajneeti’, “Sankalp Kaal”, “Nayi Chunauti: Naya Avasar”, “Amar Aag Hai”, “Meri Ikyavan Kavitayein”, “Values, Vision and Verses of Vajpayee: India’s Man of Destiny”. Famous Poems of Late Politician, Atal Bihari Vajpayee That Show He Was a Brilliant Wordsmith.

As we observe the 96th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we at LatestLY, bring you some of the most popular poems, speeches, and articles he wrote during his lifetime. If you are searching for the most famous proses, slogans, couplets and writings of AB Vajpayee, then you can stop your search here, as we have it covered for you.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a revered political figure cut-across political parties. Vajpayee was given the title of ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ by former PM Dr Manmohan Singh in Rajya Sabha. In 2014, the PM Narendra Modi-led government announced that AB Vajpayee’s birth anniversary would be celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day’. The world’s longest tunnel, i.e., Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh, is named after the former PM. Even the city, i.e., Naya Raipur, in Chhattisgarh was renamed as ‘Atal Nagar’, in his remembrance.

In the year 1992, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was awarded the Padma Vibhushan. In 2015, he was accorded the prestigious Bharat Ratna for his immense contribution to Indian politics and public life.

On August 16, 2018, Atal Bihari Vajpayee breathed his last after battling health issues for nearly a decade. AB Vajpayee left behind an unmatched legacy and continues to inspire the upcoming politicians.

As December 25 nears, we at LatestLY thank Atal Bihari Vajpayee enough for his role as the Prime Minister and wish his soul rests in peace. We hope you would have loved reading these popular writings of former PM AB Vajpayee, as much as we did while collating it for you. Do share these poems, couplets, and proses with your loved ones, as it will be a fitting tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.

