It is the second death anniversary of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee today. He passed away at the age of 93 on August 16, 2018, following a kidney infection. He served as the Prime Minister of India twice and during his term India saw the testing of its first nuclear weapons. India not only became a leading nation in technology but also achieved steady economic growth during his term. Other than his political tenure, Vajpayee impressed people with his poems. A great poet and wordsmith, his speeches and poems were about issues concerning humanity. On his second death anniversary, we have got you a collection of some of his famous poems which you can share with everyone in his remembrance. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: Memorable Quotes by Former Indian Prime Minister.

A noted poet, some of his published works include Kaidi Kaviraj Ki Kundalian, a collection of poems. It was a collection of poems he wrote during the 1975-77 emergency when he was imprisoned. Of his collection from Meri Ikyavana Kavitaen some were given music by Jagjit Singh in an album. He was also a great orator and engaged with the audience or rather all citizens well. We have got you a collection of some of his famous poems which you can recite today. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: President Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Lead Nation to Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister.

Dudh Me Daraar

In this poetry, he describes the Indian Independence struggle which saw the martyrdom of so many soldiers. He expresses the situation during the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.

Maut Se Than Gayi

He wrote this poem in 1988 when he went to the US for his renal treatment. He spoke on his close encounter with death and it was one of the most famous poems that everyone recalled after his death in 2018.

Aao Phir Se Diya Jalayein

It is said the Vajpayee wrote this poem after an electoral debacle. PM Modi had used lines from this poem recently during the Diya Jalao campaign in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Jeevan Beet Chala

In this poem, Vajpayee talks about life and how we often neglect living life in constant worries that surround us. This poem and those lines that can still reflect how we live our lives today.

Jhuk Nahi Sakte

It is said that he wrote this poem during the phase of emergency in India. He describes the struggles faced by the country but expresses that one cannot give up even during the toughest times.

Not just about the Indian political scenario, he had even penned down a poem on the Hiroshima bombing. There a lot more poems that have been published and famous among the literary minds, which still give a glimpse of the situation today.

