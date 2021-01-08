The US Capitol Hill Building saw utter chaos after Trump supporters stormed in to disrupt the Congress meeting regarding the Electoral vote. Although Joe Biden was later formally certified the electoral victory of Joe Biden as the next US President, a lot of damage had already been done and lives were lost. Terrifying and shocking pictures of the smashed windows, broken interiors, wrecked office space were shared online throughout the day. Among them a picture of an empty lying Axe deo bottle was also shared online which prompted a condemning statement from the company about the US Capitol Hill Unrest. People are lauding AXE's stand on the situation in reaction to the 'lonely deo bottle' tweeted by Journalist Mike DeBonis. The Simpsons Prediction For January 2021 is Coming True? US Capitol Unrest Has People Turning to The Animated Series' 2021 'Doomsday' Episode (Watch Video).

Mike DeBonis had shared a picture of an Axe deo bottle lying in the damaged interiors of Capitol Hill. He wrote, "Left by the mob: a lonely can of Axe body spray." In response to this tweet, the company gave a statement condemning the violence and asking for a peaceful transition of power. "We'd rather be lonely than with that mob," they quoted the tweet of the empty bottle. A lot of world leaders also condemned the situation in the US.

Here's The Pic of Axe Deo Bottle:

Left by the mob: a lonely can of Axe body spray pic.twitter.com/wy2bU3fWgH — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) January 7, 2021

Check Axe's Reply on The Same:

We'd rather be lonely than with that mob. AXE condemns yesterday's acts of violence and hate at the Capitol. We believe in the democratic process and the peaceful transition of power. https://t.co/vX727ZfvS8 — AXE (@AXE) January 7, 2021

Lot of people have appreciated the company for taking the stand and praised them. Their tweet is also going viral with over 5 lakh likes. Among another unusual sight was someone selling chicken and fries outside the protest spot. About 4 people lost their lives and a police officer who was injured also succumbed, taking the total death toll to 5. More than 60 people have been arrested in link with these protests.

