The Year of 2021 is not looking good at least in the first week. Be it nationwide lockdown in the UK, the fears of new COVID-19 strain or the latest fuming unrest from US Capitol Hill, 2021 has already become the target of funny memes online. And as shocking updates from the US civil unrest are being shared online, the eyes are on The Simpsons prediction for 2021. The popular animated series had released an episode during the US Election day which predicted a doomsday like situation on January 20, 2021 in the US. Looking at how things are going at the moment in the nation, people have feared if another one of their predictions is about to come true. Tweets about The Simpsons predictions are trending online with pictures of US political unrest. The show's predictions have proved true on several occasions in 2020.

What is The Simpsons Prediction For January 2021?

January 20, 2021 is the official date for the inauguration of the new US President, Joe Biden. The event takes place at Capitol Hill. The Simpsons in its Halloween special episode titled "Treehouse of Horror XXXI," showed an apocalyptic US, with everything burning and appearing doomsday-like. But because it is a Halloween special episode, it is meant to be absurd. In this year's episode, it centred around US Presidential elections. Homer falls asleep and misses election day, dreaming of what Springfield might look like on Inauguration Day 2021. It sees everything burning, robots taking over, Homer himself armoured and holding a rifle, all like an apocalypse.

Now after seeing the massive unrest caused by Trump supporters in the Capitol Hill building today, netizens fear if the worse is yet to come. Check tweets linking US Capitol Hill episode to Simpsons Predictions:

maybe the simpsons were right about 2021 pic.twitter.com/e64Sd8WJM8 — Steven (@BieberCanada) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the Congress has certified Joe Biden's victory during joint session. January 21 is still days away, but looking at this unrest, people have feared if the worst is yet to come. The Simpsons may have made an absurd Halloween special but it is feared to be coming true given the current situation in the US.

