Washington, January 7: World leader on Thursday expressed shock and deep concern over the violent protests in the United States as thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol, which houses the Congress. The protesters got violent and fired shots inside the building as the legislature was preparing to seal the election of Joe Biden as the next President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President. Reports inform that the mobs rampaged through the US Capitol and entered the Senate floor, breaking into offices of Congress members. US Capitol Violence: 4 Dead as Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Building to Disrupt Electoral Count; Here's Everything That Happened So Far.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of UK, termed the US Capitol unrest as a 'disgraceful scene'. "Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power", the UK Prime Minister tweeted.

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, too condemned the violent situation that unfolded at the US Capitol in Washington. He said the democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests and called for an orderly and peaceful transfer of power. "Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," he tweeted.

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France also condemned the violence in the United States of America. He said, "We will not give in to the violence of a few who want to question" democracy. Macron posted a video on his official Twitter account and said, "What happened today in Washington is not American".

Responding to the violence at the Capitol, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that democracy “should never be undone by a mob". "Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US - what is happening is wrong", she tweeted. "Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail", Ardern said in another tweet.

Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) January 7, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the horrific act and tweeted that the scenes at the US Capitol were an "attack on democracy." "Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour," he tweeted.

Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 6, 2021

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the "very distressing scenes" in the US. "We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition," he tweeted.

Very distressing scenes at the US Congress. We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 6, 2021

Four people were killed and 42 others arrested in the wake of the violent protests that took place inside the US Capitol in Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee confirmed that a woman was shot and killed, while the three others died after apparently suffering other medical emergencies.

After the violent protests, Trump urged his supporters to "go home". "You have to go home now. We have to have peace," Trump said in a video clip posted on Twitter. "We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."

