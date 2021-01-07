Washington, January 7: Supporters of US President Donald Trump violently stormed the Capitol building, which houses the Congress, on Wednesday when the lawmakers had gathered to certify the electoral college votes. Amid chaos outside and inside the US Capitol, someone set up a stall and started selling chicken and fries. A picture of the stall selling chicken and fries with pro-Trump-occupied US Capitol in the background is going viral on social media. US Capitol Violence: Ivanka Trump Calls Rioters 'American Patriots', Deletes Tweet After Backlash.

In the viral photo, US Capitol building is seen completely overtaken by pro-Trump demonstrators. Exact opposite the structure, someone is seen selling chicken and fries from a tiny stall. It remained unclear who was behind the stall and continued his business despite a chaotic situation in and around the US Capitol. US Capitol Riot: 'Nothing Will Stop Us,' Tweeted Pro-Trump Woman Before She Was Shot Dead in Violence Inside Congress.

Chicken and Fries Being Sold Amid Riot Around US Capitol:

Someone started selling chicken and fries during protest at US Capitol pic.twitter.com/UiZews9fmY — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) January 7, 2021

Pro-Trump groups broke into the Capitol building and went on a rampage, forcing lawmakers to halt the proceedings to certify the election of Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President. Gunshots were fired and security was breached the violent protesters. They reached the Capitol from a rally where Trump had vowed he would “never concede” his defeat to Biden.

At least four people died and 52 others were arrested following the riot. After the violence erupted, Donald Trump posted a video on his Twitter account, urging his supporters to "go home". "You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt," Trump said.

