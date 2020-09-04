In a situation when most sex workers, erotic influencers and XXX celebs are angry with Bella Thorne after OnlyFans changed its payments and tipping policies, soon after the news of Bella Thorne raking millions within the first week of her debut broke out now comes in Bella Thorne's ex Mod Sun who thinks Bella Thorne's decision to join the XXX platform, OnlyFans wasn't a great move and that it was also "insulting to the sex workers" XXX workers are blaming Bella Thorne to snatching away their turf and despite desperate attempts of Bella's sister Kaili, matters are worsening for the Pornhub director. Pornhub Director Bella Thorne's Sister Kaili Joined OnlyFans BUT Her Derogatory Remarks Against Sex Workers on the XXX Platform Is Making Things Worse.

Bella Thorne's ex-boyfriend said in a new interview with TooFab that she was exploiting the subscription-based XXX content site which was popularized by sex workers in 2016. This comes after Bella Thorne was facing accusations that she "scammed" the OnlyFans users after they allegedly did not receive the pay-per-view "nude" photo she charged $200 for. Despite the apology from Bella claimed who said she joined OnlyFans to research an upcoming role with filmmaker Sean Baker and "remove the stigma behind sex work." Bella Thorne Set to Win PornHub’s ‘Vision Award’ for Her XXX Debut Project at the Annual PornHub Awards 2019.

"There's a lot of people who don't have a voice that are feeling a certain way about what she did because it's insulting what she did to sex workers, you know what I'm saying?" Mod Sun says. He continues, "I really support that lifestyle. I really do. And I think it's insulting to enter that space and I think that she caused a lot of emotional distress to also people who rely on that money." "All I know is that there's a lot of people that got really, really screwed over and if they change the rules because of that you know… She really has a lot of apologizing to do and more than apologies." Bella Thorne and OnlyFans Controversy: Everything You Need to Know From Pornhub Director's Debut on the XXX Platform to Sex Workers and Erotic Celebs Turning Against Her.

Mod Sun thinks Bella Thorne is "scamming" her fans. He says, "There are people out here that make it very obvious that you can be super rich and have the poorest values. It's time for people that are rich to be rich with values and stand for something. Scamming people is trash… That scam life is not cool." However, OnlyFans has confirmed that new payment restrictions on the XXX platform aims at "prevent overspending," and insisted that the changes were "not based on any one user."

It all started after the news of Bella Thorne making a $2 million in her first seven days came out. Soon OnlyFans changed its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Withing hours Bella Thorne was being blamed because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

Bella Thorne wasted no time in apologising and said "I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, and in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex related."

"I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I'm truly sorry", Bella concluded. A little background about the XXX OnlyFans: Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).