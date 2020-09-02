Ever since Bella Thorne made an announcement to join OnlyFans things have been on a roller coaster ride for her. Most sex workers, erotic influencers and XXX celebs are miffed with Bella Thorne after OnlyFans changed its payments and tipping policies, soon after the news of Bella Thorne raking millions within the first week of her debut broke out. XXX celebs are blaming Bella Thorne to snathing away their turf. They say that it is because of her that OnlyFans took such a step. Even though OnlyFans made it clear that the decision wasn't made based on one celebs income, sex workers don't seem to get any happier. Here's a run down to the whole Bella Thorne and Only Fans controversy:

Bella Thorne's Debut on OnlyFans

Pornhub XXX movie director, Bella Thorne decided to join OnlyFans and her followers couldn't keep calm. Thorne promised to share nude, XXX pics on OnlyFans, which is a popular social network that unlike other social networks such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook allows censored content if you pay a certain amount. The former Disney star made the announcement via an Instagram post that she will now be OnlyFans. Bella Thorne Set to Win PornHub’s ‘Vision Award’ for Her XXX Debut Project at the Annual PornHub Awards 2019.

Check Post:

Bella Thorne Rakes Millions on OnlyFans

Bella Thorne raked a whopping $2 million (148,332,480.83 INR) in the first week on OnlyFans.com. The Pornhub award-winning director was minting money when it hadn't even been a week of her joining the XXX social media platform. The former Disney star charges $20 (1,485INR) a month for her exclusive content. These can include anything from a nude picture to a video. Bella Thorne Rakes Whopping $2 Million on OnlyFans After Being on the XXX Platform for Less than a Week! Check out Hot Pics of the Pornhub Director.

New Pay Limitations By OnlyFans

OnlyFans changed its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Bella Thorne was being blamed because they believe the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days.

Bella Thorne's Apology

After facing immense backlash, Bella Thorne apologised by saying: "I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you," Thorne wrote on Twitter. "I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex related." Thorne further said, "I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use ... in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry."

Check Out Bella Thorne's Apology Tweets:

PT1 Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

OnlyFans is unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is a little more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

