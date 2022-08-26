A spine-chilling act of beastality has horrified Adelaide as a South Australian man admitted to one count of bestiality for having sex with a friend's dog. He received a suspended sentence in lieu of additional jail time. Anthony Dennis Stokes, 51, allegedly recorded himself engaging in sexual activities "with and on the dog" while high on methamphetamines, according to testimony presented before the Adelaide District Court on Thursday. According to Judge Timothy Heffernan, between January and September 2019, a dog owned by a lady Stokes met in 2018 was involved in the offence. In 2019, he spent a short time at the woman's house while helping her move. The woman discovered an unfamiliar SD card in her new home in June 2020. Shocking Beastality Case! African Man Caught Raping Goat, Claims He Took Animal’s Consent Before Having Sex!

She gained access to it and found a video of Stokes having sex with her dog. The dog's genitalia was touched by Stokes, who also encouraged the dog to lick his own. The dog's owner reported the footage to the police after becoming "distressed and horrified" by it, who then detained Stokes in November 2020. While refusing to answer police questions, Mr Stokes had suggested he knew what they were talking about, according to Judge Heffernan. The court was informed that Mr Stokes had begun taking methylamphetamines before the offence and had lost his job. Haryana Goat Gangrape: Psychiatrist Explains Zoophilia, Beastiality And Why Human Beings Prey Upon Animals For Sex.

Judge Heffernan said to news.com.au: “It has been apparent to me since your first appearance in this court that you are profoundly ashamed and embarrassed by your conduct. This offence occurred on an occasion when you were significantly under the influence on methylamphetamines."

He further said: "You did something that you would not, without the drugs, ever have contemplated doing. That you were under the influence of methylamphetamine does not excuse your conduct, it does not make it any less serious a breach of the law than it is, but it does perhaps explain what would otherwise be unfathomable behaviour on your part."

