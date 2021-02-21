As Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second baby boy today, funny memes and jokes have taken over social media. Right from people guessing the name of the second baby to wondering if Taimur's fame is in jeopardy, hilarious posts have flooded social media. Amongst the congratulatory messages, funny memes and jokes hold a special place, wishing the couple in the funniest way that will make you LOL real hard! Designer Manish Malhotra took to Twitter to write, "Congratulations, Saif Ali Khan and my dearest Kareena Kapoor" whereas Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena's cousin, revealed the couple have welcomed a son. And while these messages are pouring in, it is the hilarious take by netizens that have all our attention.

Kareena and Saif, parents to four-year-old Taimur, announced their second pregnancy in August 2020. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," Kareena and Saif said in a joint statement. And now that we know it is a cute little baby boy, netizens are sharing funny memes and jokes as the most-talked-about couple in B-town. While we don't know if Taimur's popularity is in jeopardy or not, we can surely take some time out to laugh at these funny memes and jokes:

Saif Ali Khan has two older children with first wife Amrita Singh - Sara and Ibrahim like we all know and now after little Taimur, we have yet another baby boy. Kareena Kapoor documented life while pregnant on her Instagram and it is just as mesmerising as her first pregnancy. The two welcomed the birth of their second child at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

