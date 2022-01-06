Patna, January 6: A 84-year-old man from from Aurai village in the Puraini block of Madhepura district has claimed that he took the Covid-19 vaccine 11 times. State health department officials have launched a probe into the matter.

Brahmadeo Mandal, was caught before he could take his 12th shot at a local primary health centre. Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccine Found To Be Safe and Immunogenic in 2-18 Years Old Volunteers in Phase II/III Trials, Says Bharat Biotech

According to a report in The New Indian Express, Mandal pulled this off by providing different identity cards and mobile phone numbers of his relatives to health care workers. Mandal claimed that not only was the vaccine a "wonderful thing" that had been introduced by the government, but also that he felt better each time he took the shot.

He claims to be a retired postal department employee. According to him, he got vaccinated once each in February, March, May, June, July and August. In September, he got the vaccine three times.

Mandal used his Aadhar card, voter identity card and other documents to get vaccinated multiple times. He said that he furnished his Aadhar card and mobile phone number to get jabbed eight times, and his voter ID card and his wife's mobile phone number three times more. The civil surgeon of Madhepura Dr Amrendra Pratap Shahi said,"I have already ordered in inquiry to find out the truth. The probe will find out how the man in question managed to get so many shots of Covid vaccines.”

Mandal claimed that on February 13, he received the vaccine for the first time in the old PHC. On March 13, the second dose was given to him at the old PHC. After two months, on May 19, the third dose was given at Aurai Sub Health Center. On June 16, he got his fourth dose at Bhupendra Bhagat's camp in Kota. The fifth dose was administered in the camp at Old Badi Haat School on July 24.

Then following one month, on August 31, the sixth dose was given at Nathbaba Sthan Camp. On September 11, the seventh dose was injected at Badi Haat School. On September 22, he went to Badi Haat School and had his vaccine for the eighth time. After two days, on September 24, the health sub-centre Kalasan administered him a vaccine for the ninth time. He received the vaccine for the tenth time in Parbatta, Khagaria district. For the 11th time, he arrived in Bhagalpur's Kahalgaon and received a dosage of COVID-19 vaccine. He was prepared to take the medication for the 12th time before authorities realised what was going on. Bihar: Dead Woman Given Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in Patna

This is not the first time that a strange occurrence has transpired in regard to Covid-19 vaccines. While there were initially multiple reports of people refusing to take the jab and going to extreme lengths to avoid it, some cases of fake certificates have also emerged. In December 2021, Karpi community health centre at Bihar's Arwal district uploaded a list of Covid-19 vaccinated people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and actors Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra on their portal.

