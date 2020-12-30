Pop megastar Billie Eilish nearly lost thousands of followers on Instagram. Reason? Well, because she posted photos of boobs drawing. The 19-year-old American singer shared a photo of her sketch that she drew and she was “really proud of” which depicted multiple female breasts and genitalia. The act seems to have offended a few of her followers, who seemingly unfollowed her on Instagram. An IG user pointed this out. But soon she regained her original count, all thanks to her savage response. The Grammy Award-winner is back and how, regaining her followers, but the incident became the talk among fans.

‘Post a picture of…’ is a new trend on social media, especially on Instagram, where followers would ask you to post a picture of whatever they want you to. The Bad Guy singer was one of the latest celebrities to participate in the challenge. In addition to sharing photos of her dogs, never-before-seen selfies and images from the tour, Eilish was asked to share a drawing she was proud of, and her phone background, both included nude women. The drawings depicted multiple female breasts and genitalia, and the screengrab of her phone background featured a painting of two women with their breasts exposed. She accompanied the drawings with the caption, “lol. I love boobs.”

Instagram user @sneezeandpepsi pointed it out how Eilish’s follower count went down from 73 million to 72.9 million.

Here's the Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etta F (@sneezeandpepsi)

The singer was casual about the situation and reshared the IG post on her story, writing in response to the claim of 100K lost followers, “LMFAOOO y'all babies smh.”

Here's the Screenshots of Eilish's Insta Stories!

Billie Eilish reacts to losing 100,000 Instagram followers after sharing drawings of breasts on her Instagram stories. 🖼 pic.twitter.com/hTdpEzMuJU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 29, 2020

She regained her followers, and the number was back to 73 million—all of this happened within 24 hours. Eilish is not new to criticisms and trolls online. The singer knows it well how to deal with it, and her savage responses win it all!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).