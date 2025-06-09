Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have sparked romance rumours after being spotted together during a vacation in Venice, Italy. In viral photos from the trip, the “Birds of a Feather” singer and the actor-musician are seen sharing a kiss on a balcony over the weekend. These candid lovie-dovie moments during their European getaway have captured everyone’s attention online and sparked discussions about Eilish’s latest romantic interest. Initially, reports suggested they were dating, but these latest photos serve as the first public confirmation of their relationship. American Music Awards 2025 Winners: Billie Eilish, Doechii, Eminem, Beyonce Shine at AMAs; Check Full List Here.

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolf Confirm Their Romance With Passionate Kiss

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have finally confirmed their relationship after being spotted kissing during a romantic outing in Venice. The 23-year-old, nine-time Grammy winner, and the 30-year-old musician were seen taking selfies and sipping champagne in the viral pictures. Eilish wore a green T-shirt, while her beau sported a white one as they enjoyed a summer weekend together. The viral pictures were first shared on the internet on Sunday (June 8). As pictures of the new couple's first-ever PDA have surfaced on the internet, fans are curious to know more about Nate Wolff and his background. That being said, let us dive straight into the details.

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff’s Romantic Pictures From Venice Getaway

Who Is Nat Wolff?

Billie Eilish's latest boyfriend, Nat Wolff, is a 30-year-old actor and musician from Los Angeles. Like his girlfriend, Wolf also comes from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. Wolff is most popular for his work in the Nickelodeon series The Naked Brothers Band. The musical comedy created by his mother, Polly Draper, also starred his younger brother, Alex Wolf. Talking about his parents, Nat's mom, Polly Draper, is an actress, director and producer, while his father, Michael Wolff, is a renowned jazz artiste.

Apart from creating music, Nat Wolff has also starred in several movies, including The Fault in Our Stars (2014), Paper Towns (2015), Death Note (2017) and Stella's Last Weekend (2018).

Nat Wolff’s Instagram Post

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff’s Budding Romance

Rumours about Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff's relationship first grabbed headlines after they were spotted together at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. Just a few weeks later, Page Six reported that the duo were "very affectionate" with each other, further fueling the speculation. During the US leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour in 2024, Nat Wolff and his brother Alex Wolff opened for her, hinting at their close bond since the early days of their collaboration.

While the duo officially confirmed anything about their relationship, Nt once praised Eilish in an interview with Vogue in 2024. He said, "She's one of those people who almost everything she does, she does better than everyone else. She's like 'Come see me ride my horse' and the teacher says, 'You know, if she puts all her energy into it, she could go to the Olympics.' You just have to kind of submit to the fact that she is going to be better than everyone else at everything." Aww, that sounds cute. ‘Did I Say Songs?’: Billie Eilish’s Interview With Ariana Grande at ‘Wicked’ Screening Sets the Stage for Future Music Collab.

Billie Eilish’s Instagram Post

Amid the ongoing rumours, let us tell you that Billie Eilish came out as bisexual in 2023. According to Variety, the singer claimed to be "physically attracted to women."

