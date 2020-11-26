Pictures of blue glowing waves from Surathkal beach in Mangalore amazed the internet a couple of days ago. But can you imagine watching the same thing from Mumbai? Yes, Mumbai's famous Juhu beach too has seen the rare phenomenon of bioluminescence and pictures of the glowing blue waves have been shared online by users. Although in these months of lockdown, even going to the beach feels so distant, netizens are happy that Mumbai too is experiencing this rare sight. Bioluminescent Bloom! Radiant Blue Waves Dazzle Surathkal Beach in Mangalore, Netizens in Awe of Sparkles in the Sea (Pics & Videos Go Viral).

Coastal Conservation Foundation co-founder Shaunak Modi (@pugdandee) posted a picture on Twitter of the glowing blue waves from Juhu beach last night. The reason behind the waves emitting a blue glow are the biolumnescent plankton Noctiluca scintillians commonly called as Sea Sparkle. There has been extensive research on other marine organisms that trigger this light emission called the dinoflagellates. Bioluminescence occurs through a chemical reaction which produces light energy within an organism's body. Mr Modi told Mumbai Mirror, "Earlier in the month, we heard reports from Karnataka and a few days later from parts of southern Maharashtra. It can be assumed that it is travelling northwards along the west coast." What Causes Bioluminescent? From Best Time to See Bioluminescence to Know if it's Harmful to Humans, FAQs on the Blue Light That Makes Oceans Look Magical in the Night.

Check Pics of The Glowing Blue Waves on Juhu Beach:

Bioluminescent waves at Juhu last night. Magic! pic.twitter.com/qS9JX4fwpc — Shaunak Modi (@Pugdandee) November 25, 2020

Here Are Some Other Pics by a Mumbai Photojournalist:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Chorge (@pratik543)

Check Some Reactions From Netizens:

Juhu Beach Giving Camping Feels

I should camp at Juhu beach only tonight. https://t.co/YtUNYcullC — Mehul Ved (@mehulved) November 25, 2020

So Beautiful

Looks Lovely!

Lovely... — Ananda Banerjee (@protectwildlife) November 25, 2020

Although it is very faint compared to the glowing blue waves seen at other places, the fact that you can see it in Mumbai too is wonderful. They were seen back in 2016 and 2019 as well. Talking of Juhu beach, it reminds us of all the lovely pictures of the beach stretch that looked so scenic while it was closed during the months of lockdown. It is indeed lovely to see the beach glow blue right now. If you stay nearby, you can probably go and check it out yourself, but be mindful of wearing a mask, maintaining a social distance and staying safe.

