Bioluminescence which causes the sea waves to turn into radiant blue is a lifetime experience to witness. Beaches hosting the blue light show is a rare spectacle! Over time, we have seen photos and videos that show the sparkling blue ocean waves, fascinating the beachgoers. Across the coastal belt at various beaches, the tides have this beautiful glow, and it recently dazzled the Surathkal Beach in Mangalore—a rare sight to behold! Netizens are in awe of the pictures and videos that have gone viral on social media. Photographer, Yashraj Kulal shared photos on his Instagram, capturing the blue colour shimmered on the waves, gently crashing down on the shore. Others have also shared videos of the spectacle, and they are so gorgeous!

Bioluminescence occurs widely in marine vertebrates and invertebrates, as well as in some fungi, microorganisms, such as glowing mushrooms that dazzled the bamboo forests of Meghalaya. It is the production and emission of light by a living organism. Many beaches across the world have showered this beautiful light show of sea waves. Beachgoers, surfers, photography enthusiasts and everyone else are equally thrilled of the occurrence of this natural phenomenon.

Earlier, in Mumbai, Mangaluru, Udupi and at other various beaches, bioluminescent waves have occurred. Amid the pandemic, when in India, people are significantly spending time indoors, those who recently visited the Surathkal beach were blessed with gorgeous views of bioluminescent waves. Photos and videos shared on social media captured the serene beauty you can’t miss.

Here's the Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YāShRāJ (@yashraj.kulal)

Gorgeous!

📍 NITK Beach, Surathkal There could be any number of reasons for bioluminescence, including a high amount of discharge of sewage into the sea, and variation in temperature due to global warming. What is Bioluminescence? - https://t.co/f3WDLpyzmC pic.twitter.com/8effnWYW5E — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) November 23, 2020

How Beautiful!!

This is not Maldives Islands This is our Surathkal beach time between 6:30 to 7:00 pm heard it will be seen only for six days pic.twitter.com/X46NHwtMl8 — K Janardhana Bhat (@Kjbhat1) November 23, 2020

Bioluminescence

Watch Video:

Isn’t it gorgeous? Bioluminescent waves occurring at beaches in India, is quite a rare sight. The appearance of bioluminescent light varies greatly, depending on the habitat and organism in which it is found.

