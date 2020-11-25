A rare bioluminescence activity was recorded Surathkal beach in Mangalore earlier this week. A blue coloured glowing wave hit the shores leaving attracting a lot of visitors. Bioluminescence activities are popular across countries. The glowing bright blue colour in the night on ocean tides looks magical. However, people have often questioned these blue lights, their origin and are it safe for humans. From 'What Causes Bioluminescent?' to 'Is Bioluminescence Harmful to Humans?' many questions on the topic are being posted online. So, we bring to you a list of FAQs and answers to it. Sea Waves Sparkles in Blue at Night: Scientists Explain How Dinoflagellates When 'Squeezed Tight' Cause Bioluminescent Light Waves on the Seashore.

Bioluminescent is seen in marine vertebrates and invertebrates too. Some are also found in glowing mushroom present in bamboo forests of Meghalaya. Many beaches around the world. Many beaches around the world have attracted visitors for this spectacular sight. We bring to you a list of most asked questions on the observance and answers to it.

What Causes Bioluminescent?

Bioluminescence occurs through a chemical reaction which produces light energy within an organism's body. For the reaction, a species must contain luciferin, a molecule that when it reacts with oxygen, produces light. Many organisms produce the catalyst luciferase, which helps to speed up the reaction.

Where Does Bioluminescence Occur?

Most bioluminescent organisms are found in the ocean especially, marine species include fish, bacteria, and jellies. Those found on the land include fireflies and fungi. They don't generally occur in freshwater habitats.

Is Bioluminescence Harmful to Humans?

Most bioluminescent organisms are found in the ocean. These bioluminescent marine species include fish, bacteria, and jellies. Some bioluminescent organisms, including fireflies and fungi, are found on land. There are almost no bioluminescent organisms native to freshwater habitats.

Can You Swim in Bioluminescent Water?

You can swim in bioluminescent waters or just walk off the sand to see the glow. Sometimes they even wash to shore making the land also glow.

What’s the Best Time to See Bioluminescence?

Go bioluminescent kayaking and you will never forget the experience. Summer months between mid-May and early-October are usually the best time of the year to watch it.

In recent years, people are increasingly flocking to places where bioluminescent occurrences are common. Glistening Waters of Jamaica, Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, Mosquito Bay of Vieques in Puerto Rico, Toyama Bay in Japan and Vaadhoo Island of Maldives are some of the best places to spot bioluminescent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).