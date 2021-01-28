K-Pop bands are always making the headlines. Be it their soulful lyrics or powerpack performances; the fans are all eyes! Famous South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK just made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Can Blinks stay calm? No way! Besides, they gave an awesome performance virtually, with a hit song, ‘Pretty Savage.’ Videos from the show are everywhere on social media now, and fans are all heart eyes! While Rosé’s debut solo single is much awaited, their appearance on the show was a huge success. Their performance was a sneak peek of how their first livestream concert on stage will be, which is scheduled on January 31, 2021.

The K-Pop queens never fail to be on the talk. They manage to keep their fans entertained. Member Jennie’s song ‘SOLO’ recently hit 600 million views, making her the first K-Pop female to reach the milestone. Meanwhile, the band is busy for their live streaming concert to be held on January 31, 2021. Amid all of that, the girls appeared at The Late Late Show With James Corden. The brief video chat with host James Corden included topics like the group’s pre-show ritual, Rosé’s debut solo single, their upcoming virtual concert and their excitement to engage with fans at live shows in the future.

Following the interview, the Blackpink girls shared a performance of ‘Pretty Savage,’ as a sneak peek for this weekend’s concert. The performance was spectacular. Fans are in awe as the members performed on their favourite track, offering an impressive preview for ‘The Show.’

Watch Video of Blackpink Performing 'Pretty Savage'

Here's Another Video From the Show:

[BP] Blinks‼️ Ini Preview Blackpink on The Late Late Show with James Corden?? pic.twitter.com/J9vh8jdqc8 — 「BP」NO HT CEK RULES DULU~ (@BLINKmf) January 27, 2021

Are you excited for Blackpink’s virtual live concert? Well, we know we are! The show was earlier supposed to take place on December 27, but was postponed in order to comply with the Korean COVID-19 guidelines. If the preview for ‘The Show’ is such electrifying, we can only imagine how the virtual show will be.

