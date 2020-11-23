K-Pop queens, BLACKPINK is coming to India’s financial capital, Mumbai, at least that’s what their teaser video for global concert hinted. The girl band posted the teaser of ‘BLACKPINK Around the World,’ with the clip showing satellite view images of cities around the world, including Mumbai. Fans cannot keep their calm. With the announcement, #IndiaWelcomesBlackpink took over Twitter as Blinks are gearing up for the global concert. While the confusion over whether it will be a virtual tour or physical or a fan meet remains, BLACKPINK followers are way too emotional and excited at the same time, right now.

The K-Pop singers recently released their Korean debut album, and it appears that the girl band has something interesting in store for fans. Their latest teaser was uploaded on both Twitter and Instagram, with the caption, “#BLACKPINK AROUND THE WORLD. Coming soon!” Nothing much is being revealed as of now, but the video shows satellite view images of cities around the world, starting Seoul, with time dedicated to each city. The clip zooms out to show the animated planet Earth, wearing the pink crown that displays BLACKPINK.

Watch the Teaser Video:

With the announcement, K-Pop fans have grown crazy, especially the ones in India, because the teaser reveals Mumbai as one the cities for the band’s global concert. Blinks trend #IndiaWelcomesBlackpink as it will be the first time ever that the girl band would perform for the country. BTS Jungkook Is the Sexiest International Man Alive 2020! From Street Styles to Suit Up, Best Fashion Moments That Prove Why the K-Pop Singer Deserves the Title.

Check Tweets:

INDIA WELCOMES BLACKPINK🖤💗🇮🇳 INDIAN BLINKS! Let's get this trending at the top in India!!! Tag @BLACKPINK and use hashtags of #BLACKPINK #INDIANBLINKS #INDIA #IndiaWelcomesBLACKPINK This is our chance! Don't miss this 🙏 Let the girls know we blinks love them! — INDIAN BLINK FANPAGE (@Indian_Blinks) November 23, 2020

Fans Are Excited!

Blinks Trend #IndiaWelcomesBlackpink

I m sooo happy that mumbai is included in BLACKPINK'S AROUND THE WORLD 🥳💃🏻❤ INDIA LOVES @BLACKPINK 🖤💖 #IndiaWelcomesBLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/J0EIZtZE9t — ᴮᵉ Life goes on ⁷ (@khushpurplebts) November 23, 2020

Exciting!!!

Did I just read it correctly or am I hallucinating??? 😭✨ Indian blinks how are y'all feeling? 😭😭#IndiaWelcomesBLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/eIBRuyA9sx — Jikookarcade24 (@jikookarcade24) November 23, 2020

Twitter is in a Whole MOOD!

As an Indian Blinks I'm so happy 😭😭😭😭 ( Mumbai 10:30 ) #INDIAwelcomesBlackpink pic.twitter.com/yTQXEgI0GN — Stream The Album by Blackpink 💥 (@RonnieSarkar3) November 23, 2020

In Mumbai

OMG BLANKPLINK IN INDIA ?!! WHEREEE ! damn I'm so excited#IndiaWelcomesBLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/sZTSayCzmQ — i just want a cheeseburger (@PalakGangwar2) November 23, 2020

As mentioned already, not much information is currently available, but because of the pandemic, it is speculated that the global concert will be a live-stream for each of the city. We will keep you posted with the latest announcement by the BLACKPINK. Meanwhile, Blinks in India, are you excited?

