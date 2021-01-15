Blackpink members, Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo, are without a doubt, the biggest K-Pop stars and their massive fan following is evident on social media. The fandom reached new heights ever since Netflix aired the “Blackpink Light Up the Sky,” documentary which explores the story of the bandmates as individuals and as a team. Member, Jennie Kim, known famously as Jennie has now reached another milestone, after her song, ‘SOLO’ hit 600 million views on YouTube. Her song became the first K-Pop female solo music video to reach the number. Fans, BLINKS are all happy and proud as they share congratulatory posts on Twitter.

Jennie made her solo debut on November 12, 2018, with ‘SOLO,’ and the music video song track hit 600 million views on January 15. It took more than two years, to reach the milestone. But she did! And she made the breakthrough, just a day before her birthday, which is on January 16. Jennie took to Instagram, to share the amazing moment, thanking fans for their support.

Jennie Thanks Fans For Their Support!

Instagram Story Screenshot (Photo Credits: jennierubyjane/ Instagram)

"Solo," a hip-hop number mixed with pop elements, and it swept iTunes charts in 40 countries and ranked No. 1 on its Worldwide Song Chart upon its release. It also topped major domestic charts. The latest addition to Blackpink’s success is celebrated by fans on social media, who continue to congratulate the K-Pop singer.

BLINKS Are Happy!

She knows about our gift for her😭 that's for you babe, you deserve it 💕@BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/kQg3QFjHkB — BLACKPINK THE REVOLUTION (@blacknpinkie) January 15, 2021

Fans Congratulate Jennie

I'm so happy for her. She really deserves it after all years of her hard work. Advance hbd Jendeukie!! 💓 — 𝗔𝗸𝗶𝗿𝗮⁷ (💻📚🖋️) (@kimakira25) January 15, 2021

It's All Happy Tears!

Aaaa she's so happy. No, pls let me cry😭😭 @BLACKPINK — 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙵𝙰𝙽 (@theblackpinkot4) January 15, 2021

Watch Video: Blackpink Jennie's SOLO MV

No, matter what, Blackpink members always have their support of BLINKS. We are so happy for the singer. Meanwhile, there are reports that other members of the girl-group, Rose and Lisa are expected to drop songs of their own too. The two members are preparing to film music videos for their solos.

