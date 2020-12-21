‘We Stand by You Lisa!’ support tweets took over Twitter after BlackPink's Lisa was trolled online for not commenting on the growing pro-democracy movement has been calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister Chan-o-cha. The raging pro-democracy movement in Thailand has netizens calling out celebs to speak up, however, to their dismay not many have spoken. This has made people urge the Thai artists in South Korea, including famous girl gang, Blackpink’s member Lalisa Manoban aka Lisa to speak up. However, since they aren't speaking up, trolls are calling out the K-pop queen. However, Blinks and Lillies in no time came out to support Lisa especially using the with the viral hashtag, ‘We Stand by You Lisa.’

Lisa from BLACKPINK suddenly took over cyberspace as Twitter came out in full of support. However, because of the political tension in the land of white elephants, many netizens have asked Lisa to comment on domestic issues. K-Pop idols are not spared as well as they don't speak up about Thailand. As a well-known public figure, Lisa herself never talks about the political turmoil in her country. Especially if it has to do with monarchy reform and the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan O Cha. Similarly, South Korean idols who are not affiliated with politics in their country do the same. Especially in Thailand, according to an article called Lese Majeste it is a criminal offence according to Section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code to defame, insult, or threaten the king, queen, heir-apparent, heir-presumptive, or regent. If they are caught criticizing, then they will be put in prison or get a punishment accordingly.

Who Are The Blinks?

If you are still wondering who the blinks are, allow us to tell you that Blink is a combination of the words "black" and "pink". It is said that the members of BLACKPINK came up with this name on their own.

Who Are The Lillies?

Lilies or Lisanation is the name give to BlackPink Member Lisa's fans just like the BTS army stands for the K-Pop band. The fans of K-pop are known to be extremely devoted, loyal & energetic. So Lisa's fans cal themselves lilies left no stones unturned when it came to supporting her.

“We always support you, Lisa. Don't pay attention to what the public says," said one fan and Twitter is filled with similar messages. Fans are also praising Lisa for being strong enough to take this unnecessary trolling.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).