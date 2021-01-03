Kim Ji-soo aka Jisoo, is a popular South Korean singer and actress. It was in August 2016 that she had made her debut as a member of South Korean girl band group named BLACKPINK. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are the four beauties who are the members of this band group. Today, it’s Jisoo’s birthday and her fans are celebrating this special day across social media platforms. BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa Slay In Stunning Avatars For Elle's Photoshoot (View Pics).

Jisoo has been not just a talented artiste but also an influential star. The 26-YO was ranked the tenth most followed K-pop idol on Instagram in April 2019. Be it in the field of music or fashion, Jisoo tops the list of every survey list. For instance, her ‘two-bow hairstyle’ had become a huge trend and that was later followed by celebs and influencers from from South Korea, China, Thailand and Vietnam. Jisoo is one of the most loved Korean pop singers. Let’s take a look at the birthday posts shared by her fans on Twitter. Jisoo To Debut In K-Drama Titled as Snowdrop: Check Out Stunning Pics of the BLACKPINK Band Member!

Continue To Shine And Inspire Others

#WorldStarJISOODay This is my BIRTHDAY MESSAGE TO MY ULTIMATE BIASSSA KIM JISOO Y'ALL THANKS FOR THE LOVE SOOOYAAAAAA😢❤ pic.twitter.com/6mrFkNARNe — Aĺgene (@Bichi_Yeppeun) January 3, 2021

#WorldStarJISOODay

Happy 26th Birthday

You're one of the reason why we smile and laugh so we will never get tired of loving and supporting you. I love you kim jisoo, happy 26th birthday and enjoy your special day! #WorldStarJISOODay#우리의_월드스타_지수_데이#올해의_시작은_지수와함께 pic.twitter.com/PvvpVSMuWN — Sofia3 (@XjanieB) January 3, 2021

#HappyBirthdayJisoo

Tons Of Love To The BLACKPINK Band Member

《𝑶𝒖𝒓 𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓 𝑮𝒊𝒓𝒍: 𝑲𝒊𝒎 𝑱𝒊𝒔𝒐𝒐, 𝒂 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒊𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒈𝒊𝒓𝒍》#𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓𝑱𝑰𝑺𝑶𝑶𝑫𝒂𝒚 pic.twitter.com/qTLLBrbbAv — Vale. (@love4bp) January 3, 2021

Infinite Love To The K-pop Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM JISOO Keep your smile and Wishing you have good health ❤️#WorldStarJISOODay pic.twitter.com/dUcHNGS2wq — behappy (@behappy_db) January 3, 2021

Beauty

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE JISOO ❤ I wish u many happy returns of the day and love you jisoo unnie💗🖤#BLACKPINK #JISOO #snowdrop pic.twitter.com/nBlUXhGt8W — Mina : ) (@0414Ru) January 3, 2021

A Fashion Icon Too

Best Wishes To This Charming Talent

Happy birthday jisoo!!!!! Wish you all the best and goodluck for the snowdrop..... I am so happy for you and to all blackpink members...... Proud blink here #jisooday #BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/rBikiUnYTL — 남자 (@johnnybunny6) January 3, 2021

Apart from singing, Jisoo has also being a part of television shows, featured in several commercials, and so on. Jisoo, the oldest member of BLACKPINK, here’s wishing her a very happy birthday and a prosperous year ahead!

