Kim Ji-soo aka Jisoo, is a popular South Korean singer and actress. It was in August 2016 that she had made her debut as a member of South Korean girl band group named BLACKPINK. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are the four beauties who are the members of this band group. Today, it’s Jisoo’s birthday and her fans are celebrating this special day across social media platforms. BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa Slay In Stunning Avatars For Elle's Photoshoot (View Pics).

Jisoo has been not just a talented artiste but also an influential star. The 26-YO was ranked the tenth most followed K-pop idol on Instagram in April 2019. Be it in the field of music or fashion, Jisoo tops the list of every survey list. For instance, her ‘two-bow hairstyle’ had become a huge trend and that was later followed by celebs and influencers from from South Korea, China, Thailand and Vietnam. Jisoo is one of the most loved Korean pop singers. Let’s take a look at the birthday posts shared by her fans on Twitter. Jisoo To Debut In K-Drama Titled as Snowdrop: Check Out Stunning Pics of the BLACKPINK Band Member!

Apart from singing, Jisoo has also being a part of television shows, featured in several commercials, and so on. Jisoo, the oldest member of BLACKPINK, here’s wishing her a very happy birthday and a prosperous year ahead!

